MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026: Download Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam Date PDF; Check Exam Timings

MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 - The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially released the MBOSE Class 10 Routine 2026 on its official website —mbose.in. According to the announced schedule, the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Exams 2026 will be conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026, in the offline (pen-and-paper) mode across various exam centres in the state. The MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 PDF provides detailed information such as exam dates, subject codes, subject names, and important instructions for students. This schedule will help students plan their preparation effectively and stay organized for their upcoming board exams.
As per the exam guidelines, the MBOSE Class 10 exams 2026 will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Students will be given an extra 15 minutes (9:45 AM to 10:00 AM) to carefully read and understand the question paper before writing their answers. The total duration of each paper will be three hours, ensuring students have sufficient time to attempt all questions.
MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)
|
Exam Name
|
MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Examination 2026
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Release Date of Routine
|
November 1, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
January 30 to February 11, 2026
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen-and-Paper)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
|
Reading Time
|
15 Minutes (9:45 AM to 10:00 AM)
|
Result Declaration (Tentative)
|
February 2026
|
Supplementary Exam Dates
|
March 2026
|
Official Website
MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026
Students can check the MBOSE SSLC date sheet 2026 below.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
|
30-Jan-26
|
Friday
|
English
|
2-Feb-26
|
Monday
|
Science
|
4-Feb-26
|
Wednesday
|
Health and Physical Education / Computer Science / Vocational Subject
|
6-Feb-26
|
Friday
|
Social Science
|
9-Feb-26
|
Monday
|
Mathematics / Special Mathematics
|
11-Feb-26
|
Wednesday
|
Indian Languages / Additional English
Steps to Download MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026
Students can easily download the MBOSE Class 10 Exam Routine 2026 from the official website of the Meghalaya Board by following the steps below:
-
Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education —www.mbose.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the “Latest News & Notifications” section.
-
Click on the link that reads “MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026” or “MBOSE Class 10 Exam Programme 2026.”
-
The MBOSE SSLC Time Table 2026 PDF will open on the screen.
-
Download the PDF and take a printout for easy reference during your exam preparation.
Note: Students should cross-check the exam dates, subject codes, and timings mentioned in the PDF carefully and keep a printed copy pinned to their study space to stay organized throughout the exam period.
