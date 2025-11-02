MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026: Download Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam Date PDF; Check Exam Timings

MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 - The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially released the MBOSE Class 10 Routine 2026 on its official website —mbose.in. According to the announced schedule, the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Exams 2026 will be conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026, in the offline (pen-and-paper) mode across various exam centres in the state. The MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 PDF provides detailed information such as exam dates, subject codes, subject names, and important instructions for students. This schedule will help students plan their preparation effectively and stay organized for their upcoming board exams.

As per the exam guidelines, the MBOSE Class 10 exams 2026 will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Students will be given an extra 15 minutes (9:45 AM to 10:00 AM) to carefully read and understand the question paper before writing their answers. The total duration of each paper will be three hours, ensuring students have sufficient time to attempt all questions.