MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026: Download Meghalaya Board Class 10 Exam Date PDF; Check Exam Timings

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 2, 2025, 12:46 IST

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the MBOSE Class 10 Routine 2026 on mbose.in. This crucial announcement for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations advises students to download and review the schedule for dates, timings, and subjects, and to regularly check the website for updates. For more details check the article below.

MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 Out

MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially released the MBOSE Class 10 Routine 2026 on its official website —mbose.in. According to the announced schedule, the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Exams 2026 will be conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026, in the offline (pen-and-paper) mode across various exam centres in the state. The MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 PDF provides detailed information such as exam dates, subject codes, subject names, and important instructions for students. This schedule will help students plan their preparation effectively and stay organized for their upcoming board exams.

As per the exam guidelines, the MBOSE Class 10 exams 2026 will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Students will be given an extra 15 minutes (9:45 AM to 10:00 AM) to carefully read and understand the question paper before writing their answers. The total duration of each paper will be three hours, ensuring students have sufficient time to attempt all questions.

MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Exam Name

MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Examination 2026

Academic Session

2025–26

Release Date of Routine

November 1, 2025

Exam Dates

January 30 to February 11, 2026

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Exam Duration

3 Hours (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Reading Time

15 Minutes (9:45 AM to 10:00 AM)

Result Declaration (Tentative)

February 2026

Supplementary Exam Dates

March 2026

Official Website

www.mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026

Students can check the MBOSE SSLC date sheet 2026 below.

Date

Day

Subject (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

30-Jan-26

Friday

English

2-Feb-26

Monday

Science

4-Feb-26

Wednesday

Health and Physical Education / Computer Science / Vocational Subject

6-Feb-26

Friday

Social Science

9-Feb-26

Monday

Mathematics / Special Mathematics

11-Feb-26

Wednesday

Indian Languages / Additional English

Steps to Download MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026 

Students can easily download the MBOSE Class 10 Exam Routine 2026 from the official website of the Meghalaya Board by following the steps below:

  1. Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education —www.mbose.in.

  2. On the homepage, look for the “Latest News & Notifications” section.

  3. Click on the link that reads “MBOSE SSLC Routine 2026” or “MBOSE Class 10 Exam Programme 2026.”

  4. The MBOSE SSLC Time Table 2026 PDF will open on the screen.

  5. Download the PDF and take a printout for easy reference during your exam preparation.

Note: Students should cross-check the exam dates, subject codes, and timings mentioned in the PDF carefully and keep a printed copy pinned to their study space to stay organized throughout the exam period.


