MCBU Result 2023 Released at mcbu.ac.in: Download UG, PG Marksheet

MCBU Result 2023 OUT: Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University has recently declared the exam results for various UG, and PG programs, including B.A.LLB, B.Ed, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, BCA, LL.B, and other exams. Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mcbu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the MCBU result 2023, the students need to enter their seat number and mother's name.
How to Check Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University Results?
Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University students can check their UG and PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mcbu.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Students Zone’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section available there.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘View’.
Step 4: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download MCBU Results
Check here the direct link for Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University Result 2023 for various semester examinations.
Course
Result Links
M.Sc (Bio-Technology) 4th Sem
M.Sc. Microbiology 4th Sem
M.Sc. Computer Science 4th Sem
B.Ed. (Part-Time) 6th Sem
M.A Sanskrit 4th Sem
B.Ed. (Part-Time) 4th Sem
B.Ed. 4th Sem
B.A.LL.B (Hons) 10th Sem
B.A.LL.B (Hons) 4th Sem
B.C.A 6th Sem
LL.B. 6th Sem
MBA 4th Sem
M.Ed 4th Sem
Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University: Highlights
Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University is situated in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. It was established in 2015 by act of the State Legislature of Madhya Pradesh. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
MCBU offers diploma, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various disciplines like Commerce, Science, and Humanities.