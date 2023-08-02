MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Physics Thermal Properties of Matter: Download in PDF

MCQs on Class 11 Thermal Properties of Matter: CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 10, Thermal Properties of Matter deals with the study of how matter responds to changes in temperature. It takes students through relevant concepts like temperature, heat, specific heat capacity, thermal expansion, thermal conductivity, thermal stress and various laws governing the thermal conductivity of matter. Your understanding of all these topics can be well assessed with the help of the set of MCQs provided in this article. These MCQs are also important from the examination point of view as they have been prepared on the basis of the new CBSE syllabus and cover all the key concepts from the chapter. You can also get a PDF download of all questions and answers from the direct link provided in the article here.
Check MCQs with Answers for Class 11 Physics Chapter - Thermal Properties of Matter below:
1.A hot cup transfers its energy
(a) From surrounding to cup till equilibrium establishes
(b) From cup to surrounding till equilibrium establishes
(c) In both ways
(d) No transfer of heat takes place
Answer:(a) From surrounding to cup till equilibrium establishes
2.Which one of the following is a reliable standard fixed point?
(a) Boiling point of water
(b) Melting point of ice
(c) Tripple point of water
(d) None of the above
Answer:(c) Tripple point of water
3.The value of absolute zero is
(a) 273.150C
(b) -273.150C
(c) 1000C
(d) 180.150C
Answer:(b) -273.150C
4.In order to obtain absolute zero,
(a) Volume of gas is kept constant and temperature is measured in terms of pressure
(b) Pressure of gas is kept constant and temperature is measured in terms of volume
(c) Temperature of gas is kept constant and volume is measured in terms of pressure
(d) None of the above
Answer: (a) Volume of gas is kept constant and temperature is measured in terms of pressure
5.Why is Pyrex preferred for making thermometers over ordinary glass?
(a) It has a higher coefficient of volume expansion
(b) It has a smaller coefficient of volume expansion
(c) Not easy to break
(d) It is inexpensive
Answer:(b) It has a smaller coefficient of volume expansion
6.The volume thermal expansion coefficient for an ideal gas at constant pressure is:
(a) 1/T
(b) 1/3T
(c) 1/2T
(d) 1/5T
Answer:(a) 1/T
7.Water has the maximum density at
(a) 40C
(b) 1000C
(c) 00C
(d) 100C
Answer:(a) 40C
8.The SI unit of specific heat capacity is
(a) J kg-1K-1
(b) J kg-1K-2
(c) J kg-2K-1
(d) J-1kgK-1
Answer:(a) J kg-1K-1
9.During change of state of a matter
(a) Temperature remains constant
(b) Temperature changes
(c) Mass changes
(d) Density remains constant
Answer:(a) Temperature remains constant
10.The SI unit of latent heat is
(a) Jkg-1K-2
(b) Jkg-1
(c) Jkg
(d) Jkg-2K-1
Answer:(b) Jkg-1
11.Which of the following phenomenon is responsible for the transference of heat from one end of a metallic rod to the other end?
(a) Radiation
(b) Convection
(c) Both radiation and convection
(d) Conduction
Answer:(d) Conduction
12.Co-efficient of volume expansion of ........… is independent of temperature
(a) Gas
(b) Solid
(c) Liquid
(d) None of the above
Answer:(c) Liquid
13.By Wein’s displacement law,
(a) λmT2 = constant
(b) λmT3 = constant
(c) λmT = constant
(d) λmT4 = constant
Answer:(c) λmT = constant
14.The change from solid state to vapour state without passing through the liquid state is called as
(a) Vaporisation
(b) Melting
(c) Boiling
(d) Sublimation
Answer:(d) Sublimation
15.During phase change from liquid to vapour,
(a) The heat energy supplied is used to rise the temperature only
(b) The heat energy supplied is used to rise the temperature and phase change
(c) The heat energy supplied is used to change the state only
(d) None of the above
Answer:(c) The heat energy supplied is used to change the state only
Download MCQs on CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter - Thermal Properties of Matter in PDF
