MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 8: Analysis of Financial Statements

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy: This article consists of some important MCQs for Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 8, Analysis of Financial Statements. You can also find links for important resources for preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2023-2024.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 8: Find all the important MCQ-type-questions for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 8, Analysis of Financial Statements. Also, find attached a PDF download link to save these questions and answers for future reference. Our subject experts have prepared these questions for you, as per Revised Syllabus(2023-24).

Practising MCQs is important for scoring high marks in upcoming CBSE Board Examinations(2023-24), since weightage of approximately 10 marks lies with MCQ-type-questions. You can use CBSE Sample Paper 2024 for practise, since it contains questions as per Updated Exam Pattern. The same has been attached below for your reference. Also, do not forget to check the Revised Syllabus, attached below.

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 1 are mentioned below as:

1.The most commonly used tools for financial analysis are:

(a) Comparative Statements

(b) Common-size Statement

(c) Accounting Ratios

(d) All the above

Answer. d) All of the above

2.Tools for comparison of financial statements are :

(a) Comparative Balance Sheet

(b) Comparative Income Statement

(c) Common-size Statement

(d) All the above

Answer. d) All of the above

3.A company’s shareholders fund was 7 8,00,000 in the year 2015. It because 12,00,000 in the year 2016. What is percentage of change?

(a) 100%

(b) 25%

(c) 50%

(d) 33.3%

Answer. c) 50%

4.A company’s net sales are ₹ 15,00,000; cost of sales is ₹ 10,00,000 and indirect expenses are ₹ 3,00,000, the amount gross profit will be:

(a) ₹ 13,00,000

(b) ₹ 5,00,000

(c) ₹ 2,00,000

(d) ₹ 12,00,000

Answer. c) Rs 2,00,000

5.Cash from operating activities will decrease due to :

(a) Increase in Current Assets

(b) Decrease in Current Liabilities

(c) Neither of the two

(d) Both (a) and (b)

Answer: d) Both (a) and (b)

6.Where will you show purchase of goodwill in Cash Flow Statement:

(a) Cash Flow from Operating Activities

(b) Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(c) Cash Flow from Financing Activities

(d) Cash Equivalent

Answer: b) Cash Flow from Investing Activities

7.Which of the following item is considered as cash equivalents:

(a) Bank Overdraft

(b) Bills Receivable

(c) Debtors

(d) Short-term Investment

Answer: a) Bank Overdraft

8.In cash flow statement, the item of ‘Interest’ is shown in:

(a) Operating Activities

(b) Investing Activities

(c) Financial Activities

(d) In both (d) & (c)

Answer: d) In both (d) & (c)

9.Cash Flow Statement in based upon:

(a) Cash basis of accounting

(b) Accrual basis of accounting

(c) (a) and (b) both

(d) None of these

Answer. a) Cash basis of accounting

10.Claims received from Insurance Companies are treated as:

(a) Cash Flow from Operating Activities

(b) Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(c) Cash Flow from Financing Activities

(d) None of these

Answer: a) Cash Flow from Operating Activities

11.Decrease in Current Asset is..........in operating profit

(a) Subtracted

(b) Added

(c) Divided

(d) Multiplied

Answer: b) Added

12.An analysis of cash flow is useful for..—------planning.

(a) Short-term

(b) Long-term

(c) Medium-term

(d) Very Long-period

Answer: a) Short-term

13.What is the amount of cash from operating activities ?

(a) ₹ 30,000

(b) ₹ 94,000

(c) ₹ 1,06,000

(d) ₹ 1,66,000

Answer: b) ₹ 94,000

14.Which of the following is not an example of cash outflows?

(a) Repayment of loans

(b) Decrease in creditors

(c) Issue of debentures

(d) None of these

Answer: c) Issue of debentures

15.Which of the following is not the source of Cash?

(a) Purchase of Fixed Assets

(b) Funds from Operations

(c) Issue of Debentures

(d) Sale of Fixed Assets

Answer: a) Purchase of Fixed Assets

To download the MCQs for Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 8, click on the link below.

