MDU Result 2025 OUT at mdu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

MDU Result 2025 OUT: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) formerly the University of Rohtak has recently declared the results of various courses including BEd, BCA, PhD coursework, PG Diploma and other exams. Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- mdu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mdu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their MDU results pdf through their roll number. Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025 As per the latest update, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) released the results of UG, PG, and PhD courses. The students can check their MD University result on the official website of the University- mdu.ac.in MDU Results 2025 Click here

Maharshi Dayanand University : Highlights Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) formerly the Rohtak University situated in Rohtak, Haryana, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1976 by Act No. 25 of 1975 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly as Rohtak University. The university was renamed in 1977 after the Indian social reformer Dayananda Saraswati. The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of engineering and technology etc. Around 260 Institutions/Colleges of General Education, Engineering, Technology, Computer Sciences and Management Sciences located in 7 districts of the State are affiliated to this University.