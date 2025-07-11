MDU Result 2025 OUT at mdu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

MDU Result 2025 OUT: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) formerly the University of Rohtak has recently declared the results of various courses including BEd, BCA, PhD coursework, PG Diploma and other exams. Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- mdu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mdu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their MDU results pdf through their roll number.
Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025
As per the latest update, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) released the results of UG, PG, and PhD courses. The students can check their MD University result on the official website of the University- mdu.ac.in
|
MDU Results 2025
Steps to Download MDU Results 2025
Candidates can check their MDU results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Maharshi Dayanand University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website - mdu.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ and Click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Check your course in the given list.
Step 4: Enter the registration number, roll number and click on the ‘Proceed Now’ button
Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links To Download MDU Marksheet 2025 PDF
Check the course-wise direct link here to download the Maharshi Dayanand University Result PDF.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|Bachelor Of Computer Application (BCA) 3 Years Sem/Yr: 06
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|M.Vocational (Food Science & Nutrition) Sem/Yr: 04
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com B.Ed 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) Sem/Yr: 01, 03
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.A B.Ed 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) Sem/Yr: 01, 03
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|B.Com.(General, Hons., Vocational) Sem/Yr: 05, 06 (Full And Reappear)
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|Master Of Arts (Economic Hons 5-Year) Sem/Yr: 01, 03 (Reappear)
|July 11, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc (Chemistry) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Statistics) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Zoology) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Forensic Science) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Environmental Sciences ) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Microbial Bio-Technology) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Medical Biotechnology) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Bioinformatics) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear)
|July 10, 2025
|Click here
|Bachelor In Social Work (BSW) Sem/Yr: 06 (Full And Reappear)
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc.(Bio-Tech) Sem/Yr: 06 (Full And Reappear)
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|B.A./ B.Sc. (Pass & Hons.) Sem/Yr: 06 (Full And Reappear)
|July 08, 2025
|Click here
|Post Graduate Diploma(PG Diploma In Genetic Counselling Sem/Yr: 01
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|Post Graduate Diploma In Hindu Studies Sem/Yr: 01, 02
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
|Diploma In Indian Sign Language Interpretation (DISLI) Sem/Yr: 03, 04
|July 04, 2025
|Click here
Maharshi Dayanand University: Highlights
Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) formerly the Rohtak University situated in Rohtak, Haryana, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1976 by Act No. 25 of 1975 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly as Rohtak University. The university was renamed in 1977 after the Indian social reformer Dayananda Saraswati.
The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of engineering and technology etc.
Around 260 Institutions/Colleges of General Education, Engineering, Technology, Computer Sciences and Management Sciences located in 7 districts of the State are affiliated to this University.
|
Maharshi Dayanand University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Maharshi Dayanand University
|
Established
|
1976
|
Location
|
Rohtak, Haryana
|
MDU Result 2025 Link - Latest
|Click here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation