Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MDU Result 2025 OUT at mdu.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

MDU Result 2025: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) declared the results for various UG, PG, and PhD courses on its website- mdu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Maharshi Dayanand University Results 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 11, 2025, 17:04 IST
Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025
Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025

MDU Result 2025 OUT: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) formerly the University of Rohtak has recently declared the results of various courses including BEd, BCA, PhD coursework, PG Diploma and other exams. Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- mdu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their mdu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their MDU results pdf through their roll number.

Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2025

As per the latest update, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) released the results of UG, PG, and PhD courses. The students can check their MD University result on the official website of the University- mdu.ac.in

MDU Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Download MDU Results 2025

Candidates can check their MDU results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Maharshi Dayanand University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mdu.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Check your course in the given list.

Step 4: Enter the registration number, roll number and click on the ‘Proceed Now’ button

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download MDU Marksheet 2025 PDF 

Check the course-wise direct link here to download the Maharshi Dayanand University Result PDF.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
Bachelor Of Computer Application (BCA) 3 Years Sem/Yr: 06 July 11, 2025 Click here
M.Vocational (Food Science & Nutrition) Sem/Yr: 04 July 11, 2025 Click here
B.Com B.Ed 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) Sem/Yr: 01, 03 July 11, 2025 Click here 
B.A B.Ed 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) Sem/Yr: 01, 03 July 11, 2025 Click here 
B.Com.(General, Hons., Vocational) Sem/Yr: 05, 06 (Full And Reappear) July 11, 2025 Click here 
Master Of Arts (Economic Hons 5-Year) Sem/Yr: 01, 03 (Reappear) July 11, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc (Chemistry) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc. (Statistics) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc. (Zoology) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc. (Forensic Science) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. (Environmental Sciences ) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. (Microbial Bio-Technology) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. (Medical Biotechnology) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025  Click here 
M.Sc. (Bioinformatics) Sem/Yr: 04 (Full And Reappear) July 10, 2025  Click here 
Bachelor In Social Work (BSW) Sem/Yr: 06 (Full And Reappear) July 08, 2025 Click here 
B.Sc.(Bio-Tech) Sem/Yr: 06 (Full And Reappear) July 08, 2025  Click here 
B.A./ B.Sc. (Pass & Hons.) Sem/Yr: 06 (Full And Reappear) July 08, 2025 Click here 
Post Graduate Diploma(PG Diploma In Genetic Counselling Sem/Yr: 01 July 04, 2025  Click here 
Post Graduate Diploma In Hindu Studies Sem/Yr: 01, 02 July 04, 2025  Click here 
Diploma In Indian Sign Language Interpretation (DISLI) Sem/Yr: 03, 04 July 04, 2025  Click here 

Maharshi Dayanand University: Highlights

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) formerly the Rohtak University situated in Rohtak, Haryana, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1976 by Act No. 25 of 1975 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly as Rohtak University. The university was renamed in 1977 after the Indian social reformer Dayananda Saraswati.

The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of engineering and technology etc.

Around 260 Institutions/Colleges of General Education, Engineering, Technology, Computer Sciences and Management Sciences located in 7 districts of the State are affiliated to this University.

Maharshi Dayanand University: Highlights

University Name

Maharshi Dayanand University

Established

1976

Location

Rohtak, Haryana

MDU Result 2025 Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News