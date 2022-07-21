MIT World Peace University’s BA Hons (Government and Administration) paves the way for a future in civil services and public policy

MIT World Peace University’s (Formerly MIT Pune) School of Public Policy, is offering a BA Hons (Government and Administration) or BAGA program to equip students with the necessary skill sets required to build a meaningful career in public service.

India, 16th June 2022: MIT World Peace University’s (Formerly MIT Pune) School of Public Policy, is offering a BA Hons (Government and Administration) or BAGA program to equip students with the necessary skill sets required to build a meaningful career in public service. One of the first few in the country, the program aims to improve the readiness of students for competitive examinations and build a future in the Indian political and administrative domain. Through the program, MIT-WPU aims to inculcate the spirit of ethical administration and implore the youth to shoulder the responsibility of leadership in public life. Further, students also have the privilege of attending talks delivered by UPSC rank holders, civil servants, and political leaders.

Dr. Shalini Sharma, Dean of MIT-WPU’s School of Public Policy, said, “Our BA Hons (Government and Administration) program strives to provide a platform to build a strong foundation for future change-makers. With numerous industry and academic tie-ups, our students are ensured a dynamic pedagogy aimed at promoting critical thinking and inculcating industry-related skills. With various career avenues post completion of the course, students are also prepared and nurtured to excel in state and national level public service examinations.”

The unique 3-year program with an intake of 60 students, has been crafted and benchmarked against an evolving competitive examination scenario in India. The entire curriculum is precisely designed and developed under the guidance of eminent civil officials; and the program provides a perfect blend of interactive learning combined with classroom teaching. The pedagogy introduces conceptual clarity and fosters critical thinking through debates to guide students to excel in their careers.

Trained and delivered by eminent pra-cademicians (Practioner-Academician), the faculty utilises their experiential learning of civil services to offer valuable insights to the students. Throughout the program, around 100+ hours of training are conducted by current or former civil servants.

With industry readiness at its core, the School of Public Policy has a strong relationship with 650+ industries in India and abroad. Further, numerous MoUs have also been signed with various government establishments and foreign educational institutions to actively support students for campus placement, entrepreneurship development and pursuing higher education.

Post completion of the course, graduates can explore a plethora of career and growth opportunities such as —UPSC Examinations, Defence Examinations, Banking Examinations, State Service Commission Examinations, Higher Education and NGOs-Think Tanks in the Public Policy domain to name a few. Through the Centre for Industry-Academia Partnerships (CIAP), MIT-WPU works towards key functions such as Industry Partnerships, Career Services and Alumni Engagement to serve the needs of the students and alumni.

Candidates interested in pursuing the BAGA program should have passed the 10+2/12th/HSC Examination from any stream or three years Diploma from the Board of Technical Education recognized by the Government Competent Authority or passed its equivalent examination with an aggregate of 50% marks. Post the initial screening, candidates are further required to appear for a personal interview. Additionally, to attract and support meritorious students, MIT-WPU also offers scholarships entailing a 100% tuition fee waiver for the duration of the degree, as per the scholarship policy. After matching the initial criteria, interested candidates can apply for a host of scholarships offered by the University.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Ranked as India’s 3rd Best Private University, MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and a network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 1000 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 65+ institutes of MIT World Peace University.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk