MIT World Peace University’s MPG (Masters in Political Leadership and Government) programme — creating an avenue for future political leaders

MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune) School of Government is offering a Masters in Political Leadership and Government or MPG programme dedicated to impart leadership trainings to youth in India. MIT School of Government has the clear objective of creating a pool of ethical, spirited and committed political leadership for the country by taking aspirants through its methodically designed MPG (Masters in Political Leadership and Government) programme. Through this programme, students are exposed to various governmental, political, social, and democratic processes and infuses in them a sense of national pride, democratic values, and leadership qualities.

Mr. Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Initiator of MIT WPU’s School of Government and Executive President of MIT World Peace University said, “We are committed to this cause and striving hard to actualize this magnificent dream. By participating in this programme, you too will be a part of this dream and will make a significant contribution in this important task. I urge you to be a part of this mission.”

The unique two-year Master’s degree programme in Political Leadership and Government has been crafted with the aim to help India make a transition into the world of politics by empowering young minds with the spirit of informed leadership and imbibing in them a basic understanding of the importance ethics in political leadership. The programme is structured as: Foundation; Semester-I; Semester-II; Semester-III (Constituency based Internship, Issues based internship) and Semester-IV (Political Internship). MIT School of Government’s MPG programme focusses on nine essential areas for study: Political Management; Elections and Campaign Management; Constituency Development and Management; International Relations; Political Economy; Public Oratory; and Public Policy.

Trained and delivered by eminent faculty comprising of national level leaders and personalities from the Political and Social sectors, MIT-SOG outstanded other universities in this area of expertise since its inception. Interactive sessions with Eminent Dignitaries are scheduled every week. These interactions are based on various topics related to the academic syllabus, political situation in the country and current affairs, enlightening the participants through the fruitful exchange of knowledge and experience. Positioned to be the Cradle for Political Leadership, MIT World Peace University’s School of Government nurtures leaders who shall be the future occupants of the seats of power. In the endeavour of creating future leaders, the programme has left no stone unturned in ensuring the fact that the future of Governance in India is in safe hands. Therefore, the MIT WPU’s School of Government approaches and invites cross section leaders who not only appreciate the efforts of the aspirants but also ensure that majority of them are committed to the cause.

MIT School of Government’s Masters of Political Leadership and Government programme also offers various experiential learning opportunities such as the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, rural immersions, interactive sessions with bureaucrats, and Model Parliament; providing the future leaders with the whole crux of a well-structured government.

Thinking practically, India being a young and vibrant democracy with majority of its population ranging below 35 years of age requires young and educated leaders to make the nation a global superpower. Thus, aspirants interested in the domain of Political Leadership and Government should opt for their Masters of Political Leadership and Government (MPG) from MIT World Peace University. Apart from Electoral Politics there are career prospects in Organizational Politics in student and youth wings of political parties. Functional Politics offers various attractive career opportunities such as Research Associates; Political Analysts; Political Strategists; Political Consultants; Political Social Media Managers and what not. MIT WPU’s School of Government wants to see its students evolve as ethical, efficient, and trained political leaders in due course of time.

Over 450 participants have graduated from the MIT School of Government and more than 250 alumni of the programme have already occupied eminent positions in the political arena. Some are associated with the youth wings of political parties while others are associated with political leaders as consultants, strategists, and campaign managers.

Candidates interested in pursuing the MPG programme should be graduates from any stream with min. 50% aggregate marks. Those appearing for their final year graduation exams may also apply. The selection process is online and comprises, a descriptive type written test followed by Personal Interview round. The results of the selection process are conveyed to the applicants via phone or email. The offer letter of the selected candidate is mailed, and the information is also conveyed to the candidate within two days of the announcement of the result.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Ranked as India’s 3rd Best Private University, MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and a network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 1000 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 65+ institutes of MIT World Peace University.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk