MLSU Recruitment 2020: Apply for Vice Chancellor Post by 24 April

MLSU Recruitment 2020: Mohan Lal Sukhadia University (MLSU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Vice-Chancellor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 April 2020

MLSU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Vice-Chancellor - 1 Post

MLSU Vice Chancellor Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have ten years of experience as a professor in a University or college or equivalent.

MLSU Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 70 years

Download MLSU Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

MLSU Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by downloading the application form through the official website and submit the duly filled in application to Chairperson, Search Committee for the Vice-Chancellor, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur- 313001 (Raj) on or before 24 Apr 2020. Candidates are required to mention the name of the post on the top of the envelope.

