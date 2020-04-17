NHM Maharashtra Arogya Recruitment 2020: 15000+ Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO & Other Posts for COVID 19, Download Notice @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Public Health Department (Arogya Vibhag), Government of Maharashtra is looking for the services of various paramedical posts due to emerging cases of Coronavirus (COVID - 19) in the state. More than 15000 vacancies are available for the post such as Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO, MO, Hospital Manager, Pharmacist, Stores Officer, Physician, Anesthetist, Ayush MO, Lab Technician and Other Posts in various districts of the state.

Out of total, 6521 vacancies are available in Lathur District, 5165 vacancies are for Nagpur District and 3434 for Thane District. All interested candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format through email to concerned person by tomorrow i.e. on or before 18 April 2020 for Lathur District and before 19 April 2020 for Thane & Nagpur District. The concerned Email IDs are given in the NHM Maharashtra Notification Link given below.

Before applying for the posts, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required eligibility criteria.

Maharashtra is among the worst affected states in the country due to COVID - 19. More than 3000 coronavirus cases are found in Maharashtra and around 194 reported deaths.

NHM Maharashtra COVID 19 Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Latur - 18 April 2020 by 2 PMS

Last Date of Application for Thane and Nagpur- 19 April 2020 by 6 PM

NHM Maharashtra COVID 19 Vacancy Details:

NHM Latur - 6521 Posts

Physician - 173

Anesthetist - 114

Medical Officer - 744

Ayush Medical Officer - 419

Hospital Manager - 141

Staff Nurse - 3157

X-ray Technician - 91

ECG Technician - 73

Lab Technician - 166

Pharmacist - 230

Store Officer -132

DEO - 185

Ward Boy - 925

NHM Nagpur - 5165 Posts

Physician - 69

Anesthetist - 36

Medical Officer - 339

Ayush Medical Officer - 452

Hospital Manager - 141

Staff Nurse - 2445

X-ray Technician - 43

ECG Technician - 42

Lab Technician - 152

Pharmacist - 183

Store Officer - 143

DEO - 181

Ward Boy - 939

NHM Thane - 3434 Posts

Physician - 111

Anesthetist - 83

Medical Officer - 483

Ayush Medical Officer - 183

Hospital Manager - 86

Staff Nurse - 1841

X-ray Technician - 77

ECG Technician - 66

Lab Technician - 132

Pharmacist - 198

Store Officer - 106

DEO - 151

NHM Maharashtra COVID 19 Staff Salary:

Physician -Rs.75000+performance

Physician - Rs.75000+performance

MO -Rs.60000

Ayush MO - Rs.30000

Hospital Manager - Rs.35000

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000

Technician - Rs.17000

Pharmacist - Rs.17000

Store Officer - Rs.20000

DEO - Rs.17000

Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day

NHM Maharashtra COVID - 19 Eligibility Criteria:

Physician - MD (Medicine)

Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia

MO - MBBS

Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year

Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT

Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm

Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer

DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.

Ward Boy - 10th Passed

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other 2020

Eligible candidates can send their application by email to concerned ID on or before the last date of application.

NHM Latur Recruitment 2020 Notification

NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020 Notification

NHM Thane Recruitment 2020 Notification