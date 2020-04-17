NHM Maharashtra Arogya Recruitment 2020: 15000+ Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO & Other Posts for COVID 19, Download Notice @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Public Health Department (Arogya Vibhag), Government of Maharashtra is looking for the services of various paramedical posts due to emerging cases of Coronavirus (COVID - 19) in the state. More than 15000 vacancies are available for the post such as Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, DEO, MO, Hospital Manager, Pharmacist, Stores Officer, Physician, Anesthetist, Ayush MO, Lab Technician and Other Posts in various districts of the state.
Out of total, 6521 vacancies are available in Lathur District, 5165 vacancies are for Nagpur District and 3434 for Thane District. All interested candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format through email to concerned person by tomorrow i.e. on or before 18 April 2020 for Lathur District and before 19 April 2020 for Thane & Nagpur District. The concerned Email IDs are given in the NHM Maharashtra Notification Link given below.
Before applying for the posts, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the required eligibility criteria.
Maharashtra is among the worst affected states in the country due to COVID - 19. More than 3000 coronavirus cases are found in Maharashtra and around 194 reported deaths.
NHM Maharashtra COVID 19 Important Dates
- Last Date of Application for Latur - 18 April 2020 by 2 PMS
- Last Date of Application for Thane and Nagpur- 19 April 2020 by 6 PM
NHM Maharashtra COVID 19 Vacancy Details:
NHM Latur - 6521 Posts
- Physician - 173
- Anesthetist - 114
- Medical Officer - 744
- Ayush Medical Officer - 419
- Hospital Manager - 141
- Staff Nurse - 3157
- X-ray Technician - 91
- ECG Technician - 73
- Lab Technician - 166
- Pharmacist - 230
- Store Officer -132
- DEO - 185
- Ward Boy - 925
NHM Nagpur - 5165 Posts
- Physician - 69
- Anesthetist - 36
- Medical Officer - 339
- Ayush Medical Officer - 452
- Hospital Manager - 141
- Staff Nurse - 2445
- X-ray Technician - 43
- ECG Technician - 42
- Lab Technician - 152
- Pharmacist - 183
- Store Officer - 143
- DEO - 181
- Ward Boy - 939
NHM Thane - 3434 Posts
- Physician - 111
- Anesthetist - 83
- Medical Officer - 483
- Ayush Medical Officer - 183
- Hospital Manager - 86
- Staff Nurse - 1841
- X-ray Technician - 77
- ECG Technician - 66
- Lab Technician - 132
- Pharmacist - 198
- Store Officer - 106
- DEO - 151
NHM Maharashtra COVID 19 Staff Salary:
- Physician -Rs.75000+performance
- MO -Rs.60000
- Ayush MO - Rs.30000
- Hospital Manager - Rs.35000
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20000
- Technician - Rs.17000
- Pharmacist - Rs.17000
- Store Officer - Rs.20000
- DEO - Rs.17000
- Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day
NHM Maharashtra COVID - 19 Eligibility Criteria:
- Physician - MD (Medicine)
- Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia
- MO - MBBS
- Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS
- Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration
- Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
- X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician
- ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year
- Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm
- Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer
- DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.
- Ward Boy - 10th Passed
How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other 2020
Eligible candidates can send their application by email to concerned ID on or before the last date of application.
NHM Latur Recruitment 2020 Notification
NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020 Notification
NHM Thane Recruitment 2020 Notification