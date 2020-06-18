NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 for 480 Staff Nurse and Other Posts: Download NHM Raigad Notification, Check Eligibility, Important Date, Vacancy

NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Raigad, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush MO, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, X Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician and Pharmacist for COVID - 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 on or before 24 June 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 24 June 2020
NHM Raigad Vacancy Details
- Physician - 06
- Anesthetist - 06
- Medical Officer - 79
- Ayush MO - 77
- Hospital Manager - 37
- Staff Nurse - 197
- X-Ray Technician - 12
- ECG Technician - 11
- Lab Technician - 46
- Pharmacist - 09
NHM Raigad Salary:
- Physician - Rs. 75,000 + Performance
- Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000 + Performance
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000
- Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000
- Hospital Manager - Rs. 35,000
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000
- X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17,000
- ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000
- Lab Technician - Rs. 17,000
- Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Raigad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Physician - MD Medicine
- Anesthetist -Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Ayush MO - BAMS
- Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with one years experience of Hospital Administration
- Staff Nurse - GNM /B.Sc Nursing
- X-Ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician
- ECG Technician - B.Sc with Physics / Chemistry / Biology and Experience of ECG Technician
- Lab Technician - B. Sc DMLT from govt. Recognized institute
- Pharmacist - D. Pharma / B. Pharma
For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below
How to Apply NHM Raigad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Jobs 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email to csraigadcovid19@gmail.com or before 24 June 2020.