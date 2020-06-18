Study at Home
NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 for 480 Staff Nurse and Other Posts: Download NHM Raigad Notification, Check Eligibility, Important Date, Vacancy

National Health Mission, Raigad, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Jun 18, 2020 16:52 IST
NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020
NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Raigad, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush MO, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, X Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician and Pharmacist for COVID - 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 on or before 24 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 24 June 2020

NHM Raigad Vacancy Details

  • Physician - 06
  • Anesthetist - 06
  • Medical Officer - 79
  • Ayush MO - 77
  • Hospital Manager - 37
  • Staff Nurse - 197
  • X-Ray Technician - 12
  • ECG Technician - 11
  • Lab Technician - 46
  • Pharmacist - 09

NHM Raigad Salary:

  • Physician - Rs. 75,000 + Performance
  • Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000 + Performance
  • Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000
  • Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000
  • Hospital Manager - Rs. 35,000
  • Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000
  • X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17,000
  • ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000
  • Lab Technician - Rs. 17,000
  • Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Raigad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Physician - MD Medicine
  • Anesthetist -Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia
  • Medical Officer - MBBS
  • Ayush MO - BAMS
  • Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with one years experience of Hospital Administration
  • Staff Nurse - GNM /B.Sc Nursing
  • X-Ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician
  • ECG Technician - B.Sc with Physics / Chemistry / Biology and Experience of ECG Technician
  • Lab Technician - B. Sc DMLT from govt. Recognized institute
  • Pharmacist - D. Pharma / B. Pharma

For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below

How to Apply NHM Raigad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email to csraigadcovid19@gmail.com or before 24 June 2020.

NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 PDF

