NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 for 480 Staff Nurse and Other Posts: Download NHM Raigad Notification, Check Eligibility, Important Date, Vacancy

NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Raigad, Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush MO, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, X Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician and Pharmacist for COVID - 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 on or before 24 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 24 June 2020

NHM Raigad Vacancy Details

Physician - 06

Anesthetist - 06

Medical Officer - 79

Ayush MO - 77

Hospital Manager - 37

Staff Nurse - 197

X-Ray Technician - 12

ECG Technician - 11

Lab Technician - 46

Pharmacist - 09

NHM Raigad Salary:

Physician - Rs. 75,000 + Performance

Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000 + Performance

Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000

Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000

Hospital Manager - Rs. 35,000

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000

X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17,000

ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000

Lab Technician - Rs. 17,000

Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Raigad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Physician - MD Medicine

Anesthetist -Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia

Medical Officer - MBBS

Ayush MO - BAMS

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with one years experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse - GNM /B.Sc Nursing

X-Ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician - B.Sc with Physics / Chemistry / Biology and Experience of ECG Technician

Lab Technician - B. Sc DMLT from govt. Recognized institute

Pharmacist - D. Pharma / B. Pharma

For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link given below

How to Apply NHM Raigad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email to csraigadcovid19@gmail.com or before 24 June 2020.

NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 PDF