Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 400+ Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts, Download Notification, Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Malegaon Municipal Corporation. also known as Malegaon Mahanagrpalika, has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Medical Officer, AYUSH MO, Anesthetist and Physician for COVID CarebCentre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH). Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application on or before 20 June 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 20 June 2020
Malegaon Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 404
- Physician 14
- Anesthetist 08
- Medical Officer 76
- Ayush MO 96
- Staff Nurse 186
- ANM 24
Malegaon Municipal Corporation Salary
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000
- ANM - Rs. 17,000
- Physician - Rs. 75,000 + performance
- Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000 + performance
- Medical Officer - Rs. 75,000
- Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse: GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing
- ANM: 10+2 with ANM Course and Maharashtra Nursing Council Reg.Certificate
- Medical Officer: MBBS
- Ayush MO: BAMS/ BUMS
- Physician: MD Medicine
- Anesthetist: Degree/ Diploma in Anesthesia
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Malegaon Muncipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and send the application by email to covid19.malegaonnmc@gmail.com on or before 20 June 2020.
Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF