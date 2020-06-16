Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 400+ Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts, Download Notification, Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Malegaon Municipal Corporation. also known as Malegaon Mahanagrpalika, has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, ANM, Medical Officer, AYUSH MO, Anesthetist and Physician for COVID CarebCentre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH). Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application on or before 20 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 June 2020

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 404

Physician 14

Anesthetist 08

Medical Officer 76

Ayush MO 96

Staff Nurse 186

ANM 24

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Salary

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000

ANM - Rs. 17,000

Physician - Rs. 75,000 + performance

Anesthetist - Rs. 75,000 + performance

Medical Officer - Rs. 75,000

Ayush MO - Rs. 30,000

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse: GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing

ANM: 10+2 with ANM Course and Maharashtra Nursing Council Reg.Certificate

Medical Officer: MBBS

Ayush MO: BAMS/ BUMS

Physician: MD Medicine

Anesthetist: Degree/ Diploma in Anesthesia

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Malegaon Muncipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and send the application by email to covid19.malegaonnmc@gmail.com on or before 20 June 2020.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF