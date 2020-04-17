Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 6000+ Vacancies for Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts for Latur Circle

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag, National Health Mission, Maharashtra, today, has published the recruitment notification to various posts such as Staff Nurse, Physician , Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer, DEO and Ward Boy. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 18 April 2020.
A total of 6521 vacancies are available for NHM Lutur Recruitment 2020 for COVID -19 Duty in Lathur, Beed, Usmanabad and Nanded Locations.a
Arogya Vibhag has also issued notification for the recruitment of Paramedical Posts in other regions such as Nagpur and Thane. Candidates can check the details through the link below.
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Notification for Other Regions
More details on Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra such as vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application process, selection process are available below in this article .
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Lathur Recruitment 2020 Notification
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Important Dates
Last Date of Application for Latur - 18 April 2020 by 2 PM
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 6521 Posts
- Physician - 173
- Anesthetist - 114
- Medical Officer - 744
- Ayush Medical Officer - 419
- Hospital Manager - 141
- Staff Nurse - 3157
- X-ray Technician - 91
- ECG Technician - 73
- Lab Technician - 166
- Pharmacist - 230
- Store Officer -132
- DEO - 185
- Ward Boy - 925
Pay Scale:
- Physician -Rs.75000+performance
- Physician - Rs.75000+performance
- MO -Rs.60000
- Ayush MO - Rs.30000
- Hospital Manager - Rs.35000
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20000
- Technician - Rs.17000
- Pharmacist - Rs.17000
- Store Officer - Rs.20000
- DEO - Rs.17000
- Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Eligibility Criteria:
- Physician - MD (Medicine)
- Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia
- MO - MBBS
- Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS
- Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration
- Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
- X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician
- ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year
- Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm
- Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer
- DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.
- Ward Boy - 10th Passed
How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other 2020
Eligible candidates can send their application by email to laturcovid@gmail.com/ beedcovid19@gmail.com/ osmanabadcovid19@gmail.com / nandedcovid19@gmail.com/ mclaturcovid19@gmail.com or mcnandedcovid19@gmail.com or before 18 April 2020 .