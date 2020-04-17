Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 6000+ Vacancies for Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts for Latur Circle

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag, National Health Mission, Maharashtra, today, has published the recruitment notification to various posts such as Staff Nurse, Physician , Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer, DEO and Ward Boy. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 18 April 2020.

A total of 6521 vacancies are available for NHM Lutur Recruitment 2020 for COVID -19 Duty in Lathur, Beed, Usmanabad and Nanded Locations.a

Arogya Vibhag has also issued notification for the recruitment of Paramedical Posts in other regions such as Nagpur and Thane. Candidates can check the details through the link below.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Notification for Other Regions

More details on Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra such as vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application process, selection process are available below in this article .

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Lathur Recruitment 2020 Notification

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Latur - 18 April 2020 by 2 PM

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 6521 Posts

Physician - 173

Anesthetist - 114

Medical Officer - 744

Ayush Medical Officer - 419

Hospital Manager - 141

Staff Nurse - 3157

X-ray Technician - 91

ECG Technician - 73

Lab Technician - 166

Pharmacist - 230

Store Officer -132

DEO - 185

Ward Boy - 925

Pay Scale:

Physician -Rs.75000+performance

Physician - Rs.75000+performance

MO -Rs.60000

Ayush MO - Rs.30000

Hospital Manager - Rs.35000

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000

Technician - Rs.17000

Pharmacist - Rs.17000

Store Officer - Rs.20000

DEO - Rs.17000

Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Eligibility Criteria:

Physician - MD (Medicine)

Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia

MO - MBBS

Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year

Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT

Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm

Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer

DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.

Ward Boy - 10th Passed

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other 2020

Eligible candidates can send their application by email to laturcovid@gmail.com/ beedcovid19@gmail.com/ osmanabadcovid19@gmail.com / nandedcovid19@gmail.com/ mclaturcovid19@gmail.com or mcnandedcovid19@gmail.com or before 18 April 2020 .