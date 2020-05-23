Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 63 Special Educator, Pharmacist, MO & Other Posts in Ahamadnagar

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Special Educator, Pharmacist, Medical Officer & Other Posts in Ahamadnagar District. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 25 May 2020.

NHM Maharashtra Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 May 2020

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details:

Clinical Psychologist -1 Post

Optometrist - 1 Post

Special Educator - 1 Post

Physiotherapist1pharmacist - 11 Posts

Medical Officer (Female) - 21 Posts

Medical Officer (Male) - 23 Posts

Audiologist & speech Therapist - 1 Post

MO Dental - 1 Post

Dental Technician - 1 Post

Faculty Manager - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra Special Educator, Pharmacist, Medical Officer & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Clinical Psychologist - M.Phill in Clinical Psychology

Optometrist - Bachelor in Optometry from recognized university with 1 years Experience

Special Educator - Special Educator in Hearing impairment/ Visually Impaired I & Educator (Degree Approved by rehabilitative Council of India) with 2 years Experience

Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy with 1 years Experience

Pharmacist -B. Pharm / D.Pharm with 1 Year Experience

Medical Officer (Female) - BAMS

Medical Officer (Male) - BAMS

Audiologist & speech Therapist - Degree in Audiology with 2 years experience

MO Dental - MOS/ BOS (For BOS -2 Years Experience of minimum 10 chair Hospital.)

Dental Technician - 12th Science with Diploma in Dental Technician Course.Registration with State Dental Council with 2 Years Experience

Faculty Manager - BE Electronics & Telecommunication, IT/Computer Science./Dip in electronics with 1 year exp.

Salary:

Clinical Psychologist - Rs. 35000

Optometrist - Rs. 20000

Special Educator - Rs. 25000

physiotherapist - Rs. 20000

Pharmacist - Rs. 17000

Medical Officer - Rs. 28000

Audiologist & speech Therapist - Rs. 25000

MO Dental - Rs. 30000

Dental Technician - Rs. 17000

Faculty Manager - Rs. 17000

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra Special Educator, Pharmacist, Medical Officer & Other Posts 2020

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to anagar1nrhmddhsnsk@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment Notification PDF