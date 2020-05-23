Study at Home
Search

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 63 Special Educator, Pharmacist, MO & Other Posts in Ahamadnagar

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Special Educator, Pharmacist, Medical Officer & Other Posts in Ahmednagar District. Details Here

May 23, 2020 10:25 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Arogya Vibhag NHM Maharashtra
Arogya Vibhag NHM Maharashtra

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Special Educator, Pharmacist, Medical Officer & Other Posts in Ahamadnagar District. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 25 May 2020.

NHM Maharashtra Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 May 2020

NHM Maharashtra  Vacancy Details:

  • Clinical Psychologist -1 Post
  • Optometrist - 1  Post
  • Special Educator - 1 Post
  • Physiotherapist1pharmacist - 11 Posts
  • Medical Officer (Female) - 21 Posts
  • Medical Officer (Male) - 23 Posts
  • Audiologist & speech Therapist - 1 Post
  • MO Dental - 1 Post
  • Dental Technician - 1 Post
  • Faculty Manager - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra Special Educator, Pharmacist, Medical Officer & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Clinical Psychologist - M.Phill in Clinical Psychology
  • Optometrist - Bachelor in Optometry from recognized university with 1 years Experience
  • Special Educator - Special Educator in Hearing impairment/ Visually Impaired I & Educator (Degree Approved by rehabilitative Council of India) with 2 years Experience
  • Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy with 1 years Experience
  • Pharmacist -B. Pharm / D.Pharm with 1 Year Experience
  • Medical Officer (Female) - BAMS
  • Medical Officer (Male) - BAMS
  • Audiologist & speech Therapist - Degree in Audiology with 2 years experience
  • MO Dental - MOS/ BOS (For BOS -2 Years Experience of minimum 10 chair Hospital.)
  • Dental Technician - 12th Science with Diploma in Dental Technician Course.Registration with  State Dental Council with 2 Years Experience
  • Faculty Manager - BE Electronics & Telecommunication, IT/Computer Science./Dip in electronics with 1 year exp.

Salary:

  • Clinical Psychologist - Rs. 35000
  • Optometrist - Rs. 20000
  • Special Educator - Rs. 25000
  • physiotherapist - Rs. 20000
  • Pharmacist - Rs. 17000
  • Medical Officer - Rs. 28000
  • Audiologist & speech Therapist - Rs. 25000
  • MO Dental - Rs. 30000
  • Dental Technician - Rs. 17000
  • Faculty Manager - Rs. 17000

How to Apply for NHM Maharashtra  Special Educator, Pharmacist, Medical Officer & Other Posts 2020

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to anagar1nrhmddhsnsk@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment Notification PDF

 

Related Categories

Related Stories