NHM Nashik Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 651 Staff Nurse, MO, DEO and Other Posts @zpnashik.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Nashik Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission Nashik (NHM Nashik) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Medical Officer MBBS, Medical Officer Ayush, Staff Nurse, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Hospital Manager, and Data Entry Operator for COVID 19 Duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on or before 19 June 2020

NHM Nashik Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 June 2020

NHM Nashik Vacancy Details:

Physician – 05

Medical Officer – 24

Medical Officer (Ayush) – 139

Staff Nurse – 324

X-Ray technician – 09

ECG Technician – 16

Lab Technician – 42

Pharmacist – 50

Hospital Manage – 20

Data Entry Operator – 22

NHM Nashik Salary:

Physician : Rs 75,000/-

Medical Officer : Rs 60,000/-

Medical Officer (Ayush) : Rs 30,000/-

Staff Nurse : Rs 20,000/-

X-Ray technician : Rs 17,000/-

ECG Technician : Rs 17,000/-

Lab Technician : Rs 17,000/-

Pharmacist : Rs 17,000/-

Hospital Manage : Rs 35,000/-

Data Entry Operator : Rs 17,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Nashik Nurse, Accountant & Other Posts :

Physician : MD Medicine

Medical Officer : MBBS

Medical Officer (Ayush) : BAMS / BUMS

Staff Nurse : B.Sc Nursing / GNM

X-Ray technician : Retired x-ray technician

ECG Technician : B.Sc with Physics / Chemistry / Biology and 1-year experience of ECG Technician

Lab Technician : B. Sc DMLT

Pharmacist : D. Pharma / B. Pharma

Hospital Manage : MBA in Health Care / MPH/ MHA

Data Entry Operator : Any graduates with typing spped of 40 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Marathi

How to Apply for NHM Nashik Staff Nurse, MO, DEO and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Nashik Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website on or before 19 June 2020.

NHM Nashik Recruitment Notification PDF

NHM Nashik Online Application Link