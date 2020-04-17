Study at Home
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 5000+ Vacancies for Paramedical, DEO and Doctor Posts for Nagpur Circle

Arogya Vibhag, National Health Mission, Maharashtra is inviting applications for a total of 5165 posts of Medial Officer, Staff Nurse, Physician , Anesthetist, Ayush Medical Officer and Other Posts. Eligible candidates  can apply for the post on or before 19 April 2020. 

Apr 17, 2020 18:38 IST
Eligible candidates  can apply for the post on or before 19 April 2020. 

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nagpur Recruitment 2020 Notification

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra  Recruitment 2020 Notification for Other Regions

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 April 2020 by 6 PM

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Vacancy Details:

Total Posts  - 5165 Posts

  • Physician - 69
  • Anesthetist - 36
  • Medical Officer - 339
  • Ayush Medical Officer - 452
  • Hospital Manager - 141
  • Staff Nurse - 2445
  • X-ray Technician - 43
  • ECG Technician - 42
  • Lab Technician - 152
  • Pharmacist - 183
  • Store Officer - 143
  • DEO - 181
  • Ward Boy - 939

Salary:

  • Physician - Rs.75000+performance
  • MO -Rs.60000
  • Ayush MO - Rs.30000
  • Hospital Manager - Rs.35000
  • Staff Nurse - Rs.20000
  • Technician - Rs.17000
  • Pharmacist - Rs.17000
  • Store Officer - Rs.20000
  • DEO - Rs.17000
  • Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Paramedical, DEO and Doctor Posts Eligibility Criteria:

  • Physician - MD (Medicine)
  • Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia
  • MO - MBBS
  • Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS
  • Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration
  • Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
  • X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician
  • ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year
  • Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT
  • Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm
  • Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer
  • DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.
  • Ward Boy - 10th Passed

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Paramedical, DEO and Doctor Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can send their application through email to covid19ddhsnagpur@gmail.com latest by 19 April 2020 .

 

 

