Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 5000+ Vacancies for Paramedical, DEO and Doctor Posts for Nagpur Circle

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag, National Health Mission, Maharashtra is inviting applications for a total of 5165 posts of Medial Officer, Staff Nurse, Physician , Anesthetist, Ayush Medical Officer and Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 19 April 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nagpur Recruitment 2020 Notification

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Notification for Other Regions

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 April 2020 by 6 PM

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 5165 Posts

Physician - 69

Anesthetist - 36

Medical Officer - 339

Ayush Medical Officer - 452

Hospital Manager - 141

Staff Nurse - 2445

X-ray Technician - 43

ECG Technician - 42

Lab Technician - 152

Pharmacist - 183

Store Officer - 143

DEO - 181

Ward Boy - 939

Salary:

Physician -Rs.75000+performance

Physician - Rs.75000+performance

MO -Rs.60000

Ayush MO - Rs.30000

Hospital Manager - Rs.35000

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000

Technician - Rs.17000

Pharmacist - Rs.17000

Store Officer - Rs.20000

DEO - Rs.17000

Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Paramedical, DEO and Doctor Posts Eligibility Criteria:

Physician - MD (Medicine)

Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia

MO - MBBS

Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year

Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT

Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm

Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer

DEO - Any Graduate with 30 wpm Marathi Typing & 40 wpm English Typing and MS-CIT but B.Com.

Ward Boy - 10th Passed

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Paramedical, DEO and Doctor Posts 2020 ?



Eligible candidates can send their application through email to covid19ddhsnagpur@gmail.com latest by 19 April 2020 .