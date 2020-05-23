Study at Home
Search

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies for Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts for Nashik District

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medical Officer, Pharmacist and Pediatrician for Nashik District. Check Details Here

May 23, 2020 18:37 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medical Officer, Pharmacist and Pediatrician for Nashik District. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 May 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 41

  • MO - Full Time - 24 Posts
  • MO - Full Time (SNCU) - 2 Posts
  • Pediatrician - 1 Post
  • Pharmacist - 3 Posts
  • Staff nurse - 11

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Jobs Salary:

  • MO Full Time - Rs. 45000
  • MO - Full Time (SNCU) - Rs. 45000
  • Pediatrician - Rs. 60000
  • Pharmacist - Rs. 10000
  • Staff nurse - Rs. 12000

Eligibility Criteria for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • MO - Full Time - MBBS
  • MO - Full Time (SNCU) - MBBS, Preference will be given to MD PEDIATRIC/OCH
  • Pediatrician - Preferably MD (PEDIATRIC) / MBBS OCH  
  • Pharmacist - B. Pharm/ D.Pharm with 1 Year Experience  
  • Staff nurse - 12th passed with GNM Course

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in thr prescribed format and send their application by email to nashik1 nuhmddhsnsk@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment Notification PDF for Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts 2020

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationArogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies for Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts for Nashik District
Last Date of Submission25 May, 2020
Citynashik
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization NHM
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Medical , Other Funtional Area

Related Stories