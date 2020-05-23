Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies for Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts for Nashik District

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medical Officer, Pharmacist and Pediatrician for Nashik District. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 May 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 41

MO - Full Time - 24 Posts

MO - Full Time (SNCU) - 2 Posts

Pediatrician - 1 Post

Pharmacist - 3 Posts

Staff nurse - 11

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Jobs Salary:

MO Full Time - Rs. 45000

MO - Full Time (SNCU) - Rs. 45000

Pediatrician - Rs. 60000

Pharmacist - Rs. 10000

Staff nurse - Rs. 12000

Eligibility Criteria for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts



Educational Qualification:

MO - Full Time - MBBS

MO - Full Time (SNCU) - MBBS, Preference will be given to MD PEDIATRIC/OCH

Pediatrician - Preferably MD (PEDIATRIC) / MBBS OCH

Pharmacist - B. Pharm/ D.Pharm with 1 Year Experience

Staff nurse - 12th passed with GNM Course

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in thr prescribed format and send their application by email to nashik1 nuhmddhsnsk@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment Notification PDF for Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts 2020

