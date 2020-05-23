Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies for Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts for Nashik District

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medical Officer, Pharmacist and Pediatrician for Nashik District. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 25 May 2020.
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 25 May 2020
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 41
- MO - Full Time - 24 Posts
- MO - Full Time (SNCU) - 2 Posts
- Pediatrician - 1 Post
- Pharmacist - 3 Posts
- Staff nurse - 11
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Jobs Salary:
- MO Full Time - Rs. 45000
- MO - Full Time (SNCU) - Rs. 45000
- Pediatrician - Rs. 60000
- Pharmacist - Rs. 10000
- Staff nurse - Rs. 12000
Eligibility Criteria for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts
Educational Qualification:
- MO - Full Time - MBBS
- MO - Full Time (SNCU) - MBBS, Preference will be given to MD PEDIATRIC/OCH
- Pediatrician - Preferably MD (PEDIATRIC) / MBBS OCH
- Pharmacist - B. Pharm/ D.Pharm with 1 Year Experience
- Staff nurse - 12th passed with GNM Course
How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in thr prescribed format and send their application by email to nashik1 nuhmddhsnsk@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2020.
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment Notification PDF for Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Pediatrician Posts 2020