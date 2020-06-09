NHM Jalgaon Recruitment 2020 for 542 Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

NHM Jalgaon Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer and Data Entry Operator for COVID 19 duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply attend walk-in-interview on 10 June 2020
NHM Jalgaon Important Dates
Interview Date - 10 June 2020
NHM Jalgaon Vacancy Details:
- Physician - 16
- Anesthetist - 14
- Medical Officer - 46
- Ayush Medical Officer - 32
- Hospital Manager - 21
- Staff Nurse - 316
- X-ray Technician - 12
- ECG Technician - 08
- Laboratory Technician - 04
- Pharmacist - 25
- Store Officer - 21
- Data Entry Operator- 27
NHM Jalgaon Salary:
- Physician - Rs.75000
- Anesthetists -Rs.75000
- MO MBBS - Rs.60000
- AYUSH - Rs.30000
- Hospital Manager -Rs.35000
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20000
- X- Ray Technician -Rs.17000
- ECG Technician - Rs.17000
- Lab Technician - Rs.17000
- Pharmacist - Rs.17000
- Store Officer - Rs.20000
- DEO - Rs.17000
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Jalgaon Nurse, DEO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience
- Physician – MD Medicine/DNB
- Anesthetists – MD Anesthesia/DA/DNB
- Medical Officer (MBBS) – MBBS
- Medical Officer (Ayush) – BAMS / BUMS
- Hospital Manager – Medical Graduates with one year experience in Hospital Administration
- Staff Nurse – GNM / B. Sc Nursing
- X-ray Technician – Retired X-ray Technician
- ECG Technician – Experience of ECG Technician
- Lab Technician – B.Sc DMLT
- Pharmacist – B. Pharma / D. Pharma
- Store Officer – Any Graduates with store keeper experience.
- DEO – Any Graduate
How to Apply for NHM Jalgaon Nurse, DEO & Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 June 2020. For more information, check detailed notification link given below.
NHM Jalgaon Recruitment Notification PDF