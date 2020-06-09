NHM Jalgaon Recruitment 2020 for 542 Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

NHM Jalgaon Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer and Data Entry Operator for COVID 19 duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply attend walk-in-interview on 10 June 2020

NHM Jalgaon Important Dates

Interview Date - 10 June 2020

NHM Jalgaon Vacancy Details:

Physician - 16

Anesthetist - 14

Medical Officer - 46

Ayush Medical Officer - 32

Hospital Manager - 21

Staff Nurse - 316

X-ray Technician - 12

ECG Technician - 08

Laboratory Technician - 04

Pharmacist - 25

Store Officer - 21

Data Entry Operator- 27

NHM Jalgaon Salary:

Physician - Rs.75000

Anesthetists -Rs.75000

MO MBBS - Rs.60000

AYUSH - Rs.30000

Hospital Manager -Rs.35000

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000

X- Ray Technician -Rs.17000

ECG Technician - Rs.17000

Lab Technician - Rs.17000

Pharmacist - Rs.17000

Store Officer - Rs.20000

DEO - Rs.17000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Jalgaon Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience

Physician – MD Medicine/DNB

Anesthetists – MD Anesthesia/DA/DNB

Medical Officer (MBBS) – MBBS

Medical Officer (Ayush) – BAMS / BUMS

Hospital Manager – Medical Graduates with one year experience in Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse – GNM / B. Sc Nursing

X-ray Technician – Retired X-ray Technician

ECG Technician – Experience of ECG Technician

Lab Technician – B.Sc DMLT

Pharmacist – B. Pharma / D. Pharma

Store Officer – Any Graduates with store keeper experience.

DEO – Any Graduate

How to Apply for NHM Jalgaon Nurse, DEO & Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 June 2020. For more information, check detailed notification link given below.

NHM Jalgaon Recruitment Notification PDF