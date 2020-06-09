Study at Home
NHM Jalgaon Recruitment 2020 for 542 Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

National Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts. Check Details Here

Jun 9, 2020 10:28 IST
NHM Jalgaon Recruitment 2020
NHM Jalgaon Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer and Data Entry Operator for COVID 19 duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply attend walk-in-interview on 10 June 2020

NHM Jalgaon Important Dates

Interview Date - 10 June 2020

NHM Jalgaon Vacancy Details:

  • Physician - 16
  • Anesthetist - 14
  • Medical Officer - 46
  • Ayush Medical Officer - 32
  • Hospital Manager - 21
  • Staff Nurse - 316
  • X-ray Technician - 12
  • ECG Technician - 08
  • Laboratory Technician - 04
  • Pharmacist - 25
  • Store Officer - 21
  • Data Entry Operator- 27

NHM Jalgaon Salary:

  • Physician - Rs.75000
  • Anesthetists -Rs.75000
  • MO MBBS - Rs.60000
  • AYUSH - Rs.30000
  • Hospital Manager -Rs.35000
  • Staff Nurse - Rs.20000
  • X- Ray Technician -Rs.17000
  • ECG Technician - Rs.17000
  • Lab Technician - Rs.17000
  • Pharmacist - Rs.17000
  • Store Officer - Rs.20000
  • DEO - Rs.17000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Jalgaon Nurse, DEO and  Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience

  • Physician – MD Medicine/DNB
  • Anesthetists – MD Anesthesia/DA/DNB
  • Medical Officer (MBBS) – MBBS
  • Medical Officer (Ayush) – BAMS / BUMS
  • Hospital Manager – Medical Graduates with one year experience in Hospital Administration
  • Staff Nurse – GNM / B. Sc Nursing
  • X-ray Technician – Retired X-ray Technician
  • ECG Technician – Experience of ECG Technician
  • Lab Technician – B.Sc DMLT
  • Pharmacist – B. Pharma / D. Pharma
  • Store Officer – Any Graduates with store keeper experience.
  • DEO – Any Graduate

How to Apply for NHM Jalgaon Nurse, DEO & Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 June 2020. For more information, check detailed notification link given below.

NHM Jalgaon Recruitment Notification PDF

 

