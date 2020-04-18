Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 4808 Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other Posts

Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag, National Health Mission, Nashik, Maharashtra has invited applications for the recruitment of various paramedical, doctor and specialist posts for COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).

A total of 4808 vacancies are available for the posts such as Staff Nurse, Anasthetist, Medical Officer,Hospital manager,Physician, DEO, AYUSH MO, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Stores Officer, DEO and Ward Boy. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 through email from 18 April to 20 April 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2020

Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment for Other District



Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 April 2020 by 6:15 PM

Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 4808 Posts

Physician - 104

Anesthetist - 52

Medical Officer - 417

Ayush Medical Officer - 382

Hospital Manager - 111

Staff Nurse - 2405

X-ray Technician - 44

ECG Technician - 50

Lab Technician - 141

Pharmacist - 192

Store Officer - 106

DEO - 154

Ward Boy - 650

Salary:

Physician -Rs.75000 + performance

MO -Rs.60000

Ayush MO - Rs.30000

Hospital Manager - Rs.35000

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000

Technician - Rs.17000

Pharmacist - Rs.17000

Store Officer - Rs.20000

DEO - Rs.17000

Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day

Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Eligibility Criteria:

Physician - MD (Medicine)

Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia

MO - MBBS

Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing

X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician

ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year

Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT

Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm

Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer

DEO - Any graduate but B. Com. Will be preferred English typing 40 w.p.m & Marathi typing 30 w.p.m & MS-CIT.

Ward Boy - 10th Passed

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can send their application through email to ddhsnskcovid19@gmail.com latest by 20 April 2020 .