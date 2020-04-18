Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 4808 Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other Posts

Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag, National Health Mission, Nashik, Maharashtra has invited applications for the recruitment of various paramedical, doctor and specialist posts for COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH).
A total of 4808 vacancies are available for the posts such as Staff Nurse, Anasthetist, Medical Officer,Hospital manager,Physician, DEO, AYUSH MO, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Stores Officer, DEO and Ward Boy. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 through email from 18 April to 20 April 2020.
Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment Notification 2020
Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Recruitment for Other District
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 20 April 2020 by 6:15 PM
Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 4808 Posts
- Physician - 104
- Anesthetist - 52
- Medical Officer - 417
- Ayush Medical Officer - 382
- Hospital Manager - 111
- Staff Nurse - 2405
- X-ray Technician - 44
- ECG Technician - 50
- Lab Technician - 141
- Pharmacist - 192
- Store Officer - 106
- DEO - 154
- Ward Boy - 650
Salary:
- Physician -Rs.75000 + performance
- MO -Rs.60000
- Ayush MO - Rs.30000
- Hospital Manager - Rs.35000
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20000
- Technician - Rs.17000
- Pharmacist - Rs.17000
- Store Officer - Rs.20000
- DEO - Rs.17000
- Ward Boy - Rs.400/- per day
Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra Eligibility Criteria:
- Physician - MD (Medicine)
- Anesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anaesthesia
- MO - MBBS
- Ayush MO - BAMS/BUMS
- Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with MPH/MHA/MBA with 1 year experience of Hospital Administration
- Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
- X-ray Technician - Retired X-Ray Technician
- ECG Technician - B.Sc. with Physics/Chemistry/Biology and experience of ECG Technician at least 1 year
- Lab Technician - B.Sc. with DMLT
- Pharmacist - D.Pharm/B.Pharm
- Store Officer - Any Graduate with 1 year Experience as Store Officer
- DEO - Any graduate but B. Com. Will be preferred English typing 40 w.p.m & Marathi typing 30 w.p.m & MS-CIT.
- Ward Boy - 10th Passed
How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Nashik Maharashtra for Staff Nurse, DEO, Doctor and Other Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can send their application through email to ddhsnskcovid19@gmail.com latest by 20 April 2020 .