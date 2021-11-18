Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MOIL Admit Card 2021 for GT and Manager Released @moil.nic.in, Download Call Letter Here

MOIL Admit Card 2021 for the post of Graduate Trainees and Manager Survey has been released on moil.nic.in. Download Below.

Created On: Nov 18, 2021 14:54 IST
MOIL Admit Card 2021

MOIL Admit Card 2021 for GT and Manager: MOIL Limited has released the admit card of Computer based online Test, scheduled to be held on 25 November 2021, for the post of Graduate Trainees and Manager Survey. Those who are appearing in the exam on mentioned date can download MOIL Limited Admit Card from the official website of MOIL i.e. moil.nic.in. MOIL Admit Card Link is also given below:

MOIL Admit Card Download Link

MOIL Exam Details Notice

Candidates should bring their call letter photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in thr designated drop-box. Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead /Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College / University/Aadhaar / E-Aadhaar Card with aphotograph/Employee ID in original/Bar Council Identity card with photograph. Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.

MOIL Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
GK/Reasoning 20 20 1 hour and 30 min = 90 minutes
General English  10 10
Subject Knowledge  55 55
Total 85 85

There will be negative marking of 1/4th of the marks for each wrong answer.

All tests except test of General English will be provided in English and Hindi.

MOIL Exam Qualifying Marks:

  • 50% of marks in each segment (Segment 1 & Segment 2) for General UR/EWS
  • 40% of marks in each segment (Segment 1 & Segment 2) for SC/OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)

How to Download MOIL Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Visit the MOIL Limited website - moil.nic.in
  • Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab given at the end of the homepage
  • It will re-direct to a new page where you are required to click on ‘DOWNLOAD CALL LETTERS for GT/Manager(Surv.) Exam on 25.Nov.2021’
  • A PDF  fill will be opened where yo will find the link to download the admit card - http://ibpsonline.ibps.in/moilrgtaug21/cloea_nov21/login.php?appid=79cc288f00e4b7fe3b6791f330d83722
  • Click the link or enter the URL in web browser to download call letter
  • Provide your details and login
  • Download MOIL Call Letter 2021

