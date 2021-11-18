MOIL Admit Card 2021 for GT and Manager Released @moil.nic.in, Download Call Letter Here

MOIL Admit Card 2021 for the post of Graduate Trainees and Manager Survey has been released on moil.nic.in. Download Below.

MOIL Admit Card 2021 for GT and Manager: MOIL Limited has released the admit card of Computer based online Test, scheduled to be held on 25 November 2021, for the post of Graduate Trainees and Manager Survey. Those who are appearing in the exam on mentioned date can download MOIL Limited Admit Card from the official website of MOIL i.e. moil.nic.in. MOIL Admit Card Link is also given below:

Candidates should bring their call letter photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in thr designated drop-box. Currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead /Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College / University/Aadhaar / E-Aadhaar Card with aphotograph/Employee ID in original/Bar Council Identity card with photograph. Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof.



MOIL Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time GK/Reasoning 20 20 1 hour and 30 min = 90 minutes General English 10 10 Subject Knowledge 55 55 Total 85 85

There will be negative marking of 1/4th of the marks for each wrong answer.

All tests except test of General English will be provided in English and Hindi.

MOIL Exam Qualifying Marks:

50% of marks in each segment (Segment 1 & Segment 2) for General UR/EWS

40% of marks in each segment (Segment 1 & Segment 2) for SC/OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)

How to Download MOIL Admit Card 2021 ?