MOIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Graduate Trainee, Executive Officer, Manager and Other Posts @moil.nic.in

MOIL Limited Job Notification 2021: MOIL Limited is inviting online application for Graduate Trainee, Manager, Select Grade Mine Foreman/ Trainee Select Grade Mine Foreman, Mine Foreman, Electrical Supervisor/ Trainee Electrical Supervisor, Mine Mate and Blaster. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MOIL Limited Recruitment 2021 on official website - moil.nic.in on or before 15 September 2021.
The candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection process in the detailed notification.
MOIL Online Application and Detailed Notification
Important Dates
- Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 25 August 2021
- Closing Date of Submission of Online Application: 15 September 2021
MOIL Vacancy Details
- Graduate Trainee - 08
- Manager - 03
- SG Mine Foreman/ Trainee SG Mine Foreman - 09
- Mine Foreman - 04
- Electrical Supervisor/ Trainee Electrical Supervisor - 08
- Mine Mate - 13
- Blaster- 12
Eligibility Criteria for MOIL Graduate Trainee, Executive Officer, Manager and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Age Limit:
Graduate Trainee- B.E/B.Tech or equivalent from a recognized University/Institut
How to Apply for MOIL Graduate Trainee, Executive Officer, Manager and Other Posts ?
Interested candidates can apply for MOIL Recruitment ON MOIL website www.moil.nic.in click on the Recruitment click on the option "APPLY ONLINE".