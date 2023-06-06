MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Declared, 89,000 Students Passed After Revaluation of Results, Get Link at rskmp.in

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023: Indore district has recorded a significant improvement in the overall pass percentage of classes 8 and 5, as the Rajya Shiksha Kendra has announced revised MP Board results. An additional 89,000 students have passed. Check MP 5th and 8th result at rskmp.in. Get direct link here

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023: Rajya Shiksha Kendra has released the revised result of classes 5th and 8th online. Students can download their MPBSE marksheet at the official website: rskmp.in. They have to use their user ID, password and captcha code to check their rectified MP board 5th and 8th results 2023. The revised results have improved the overall pass percentage of class 5 and 8 results respectively.

As per media reports, the state education department informed that many schools had not uploaded marks for project work, while many students received low marks in 1 or 2 subjects. Therefore, the board decided to conduct a re-examination of these students. This year, over 8.65 lakh students appeared in MP Board 5th exams and 7.70 lakh students appeared in MPBSE 8th exams.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 (Revised) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check MPBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2023 Online at Rajya Shiksha Kendra?

In the class 8 results, the overall pass percentage for students in the Indore district increased from 78.48% to 83.58%. Similarly, in the class 5 results, the pass percentage rose from 88.71% to 90.98%. Students can check their re-evaluated result online by using the login credentials. They can go through the steps to know how to download the MP 5th and 8th class marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rskmp.in

Step 2: Click on the MP Board 5th, 8th result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter USER ID and password and submit the details

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the marksheet

MP Board 8th Revised Results 2023 Statistics

As per the revised MP Board result, 44,751 additional students of Class 8th has passed this time. 10,66,405 students’ results were included. The overall pass percentage of class 8 MP Board results have increased by 4.20 points. Check the table below to know MPBSE 8th result statistics:

Particulars Revised results Result announced earlier Number of students who passed 8,56,184 8,11,433 Pass percentage 80.29% 76.09% Students passed with distinction 44,751 -

MP Board Class 5th Result 2023 Statistics

The board announced the results for 11,79,883 students. The pass percentage has increased by 3.75 points. Check table below for the statistics: