MP Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for 245 Inspector and Assistant Vacancies

Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Department has begun the application process for Commercial Tax Inspector and Taxation Assistant Posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from 05 to 20 October 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Department has commenced the application process for Commercial Tax Inspector and Taxation Assistant posts. Candidates can submit their application form by October 20. Candidates can pay their application fees till October 21. Interested candidates can submit their applications at mptax.mp.gov.in/mpvatweb.

Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023

Commercial Tax Department, Madhya Pradesh has released the official recruitment notification for the posts of Commercial Tax Inspector and Taxation Assistant. All those candidates who aspire to join the Commercial Tax Department can submit their application forms between 05 and 20 October 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 vacancies. Download the official Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF from the direct link shared below.

Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax 2023 Notification PDF

MP Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

The exam conducting authority has mentioned the important dates for MP Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023 in the official notification. Check out the important dates for Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax in the table below.

Events Important Dates Notification release date 19 September 2023 Apply online beings on 05 October 2023 Last date to apply online 20 October 2023 Last date to pay the application fee 21 October 2023 Exam Date To be notified

Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The officials aim to fill 245 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 121 are reserved for the post of Taxation Assistant and 95 for Commercial Tax Inspector. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the category-wise vacancies for each post.

MP Commerical Tax Department Vacancy 2023 Post Number of vacancies Commercial Tax Inspector 95 Taxation Assistant 121

MP Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidates should have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognized institute/university/college. They should also fall within the prescribed age bracket.

How to Apply Online for MP Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Department at mptax.mp.gov.in/mpvatweb.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee as per your category.

Step 5: Submit the application form for MP Commercial Tax Recruitment 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 1200 for UR and EWS candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC & PwBD categories need to pay Rs. 510.

