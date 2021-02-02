MP High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Date Announced @mphc.gov.in, Check District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims 2020 Exam Updates Here

MP High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Date: Madhya Pradesh High Court has announced the MP High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims date at its website. All such candidates applied for MP High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Exam 2020-21 can check the new exam dates for the exam on the official website of MP High Court.

According to the notice released by MP High Court, MP High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Exam will be held on 28 February 2021, with SD-50 Model with Isolation, candidate(s), who have not paid extra fees prescribed for SD-50 Model are being provided with last opportunity to pay extra fees of Rs. 277/+18% GST on this amount to Service Provider.

Link or module for payment of additional fees will be made available on the Official website of High Court of M.P. from 05 February 2021 at 12:00 PM to 11 February 2021 at 11:55 PM. It is made clear that candidate(s), who will not pay above additional fees, shall not be allowed to appear in theaforesaid Examination.

Earlier, MP High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Exam was to held on 30 September 2020 which was to postponed due to outspread of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The candidates will be able to download MP High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Admit Card soon through the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. This drive is being done to recruit 47 vacancies of District Judge.

