MP High Court Recruitment 2021 for Clerk-Cum-Research Assistant Posts, Apply Online @ mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk cum research assistant. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 26 February 2021. The application can be filled till 18 March 2021.

Around 32 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process in Jabalpur. Before applying for this post, the candidate should check their eligibility as given on the official website.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 17 February 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 18 March 2021

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistants- 32 Posts

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a law graduate (as on the date of appearing at interview) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/College/University/Institute established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate.

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern

Part 1

Question relating to General English and General aptitude awareness including computer knowledge: 50 Marks

Part 2

Constitution of India, Indian Penal Code, 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Limitation Act, 1963, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, including leading and/or latest case laws - 100 Marks

Note: Date and time of examination shall be intimated via notification. Online Examination will be held on scheduled date and time at one center in district Jabalpur in one or more colleges as may be identified by the Service Provider for the purpose. In case the number of candidates exceed the maximum strength of Service provider at Jabalpur, then, or for any other reason examination may be conducted in other districts (s) Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior also as the case may be.

Download MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 26 Feb

Official Website

How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 26 February to 18 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.