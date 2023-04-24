MP Patwari Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

MP Patwari Cut Off 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) conducted the MP Patwari exam on March 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the written exam must obtain the cut-off marks in order to qualify for the interview round. The MP Patwari cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to clear the exam. The cutoff marks are different for every category.
In this article, candidates can know complete details of the MP Patwari Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.
MP Patwari Cut Off 2023
MPPEB releases the category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist deserving candidates for the next round i.e interview round. The marks obtained in the written examination and interview will be considered for preparing the final merit list of the qualified candidates. With this, candidates should also check the previous year's MP Patwari cut off to get an idea of the exam trends, competition level, etc.
MP Patwari Exam 2023 Highlights
Candidates preparing for the exam can understand the key highlights of MP Patwari recruitment below:
|
Organization
|
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board
|
Exam Name
|
MP Patwari Exam 2023
|
Post
|
Patwari
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Interview, and Document Verification
|
MP Patwari cut off
|
To be out soon
|
Job Location
|
Madhya Pradesh
MP Patwari Expected Cut Off Marks
As per the expert analysis, difficulty level, and previous exam trends, it is expected that the cut-off will range between 83-88 for the general category, 80-82 for OBC, 74-77 for SC/ST, and 68-73 for the PWD category. Have a look at the category-wise MP Patwari expected cut off marks shared below for reference purposes.
|
Category
|
MP Patwari Expected Cut Off
|
UR
|
83-88
|
OBC
|
80-82
|
SC/ST
|
74-77
|
PWD
|
68-73
MP Patwari Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors
Several factors play a crucial role in determining the cut-off marks of the MP Patwari exam as it is a highly competitive exam. Check the list of important factors that are considered by the official to decide the cut-off marks every year shared below:
- Number of applicants
- Number of vacancies
- Difficulty level of exam
- Previous years’ cut-off trend
How to Download MP Patwari Cut Off?
Candidates can download the official MP Patwari cut off pdf after the announcement of the result. Those who are aspiring for next year's exam can also download the cut-off marks to understand the competition level and set their targets accordingly. Below, we have shared the steps to download the cut-off marks with ease:
Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Cut Off’ link.
Step 3: Find the MP Patwari cutoff marks link and click on it.
Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.
MP Patwari Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates should check the MP Patwari's previous year’s cut off marks to understand the cut-off trends over years, and difficulty level, and prepare accordingly for the upcoming exam. Have a look at the previous year cut off tables below:
MP Patwari Cut Off 2017
The MP Patwari cut off marks are the minimum marks required by the aspirants to get shortlisted in the further selection process. The previous year's cut-off was 85 marks for the UR category, 80 marks for the OBC category, 75 marks for SC/ST, and 70-75 marks for the PWD category. Check the previous year cut off marks for all the categories in the table below:
|
Category
|
MP Patwari Cut Off Previous Year
|
UR
|
85
|
OBC
|
80
|
SC/ST
|
75
|
PWD
|
70-75