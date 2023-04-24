MP Patwari Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) releases the  MP Patwari cut off in a pdf officially after the completion of the exam. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the written exam.

Get All Details About MP Patwari Cut Off Here.

MP Patwari Cut Off 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) conducted the MP Patwari exam on March 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the written exam must obtain the cut-off marks in order to qualify for the interview round. The MP Patwari cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to clear the exam. The cutoff marks are different for every category.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the MP Patwari Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

MP Patwari Cut Off 2023

MPPEB releases the category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist deserving candidates for the next round i.e interview round. The marks obtained in the written examination and interview will be considered for preparing the final merit list of the qualified candidates. With this, candidates should also check the previous year's MP Patwari cut off to get an idea of the exam trends, competition level, etc.

MP Patwari Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the exam can understand the key highlights of MP Patwari recruitment below:

Organization

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

Exam Name

MP Patwari Exam 2023

Post

Patwari

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam, Interview, and Document Verification

MP Patwari cut off

To be out soon

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

MP Patwari Expected Cut Off Marks

As per the expert analysis, difficulty level, and previous exam trends, it is expected that the cut-off will range between 83-88 for the general category, 80-82 for OBC, 74-77 for SC/ST, and 68-73 for the PWD category. Have a look at the category-wise MP Patwari expected cut off marks shared below for reference purposes.

Category

MP Patwari Expected Cut Off

UR

83-88

OBC

80-82

SC/ST

74-77

PWD

68-73

MP Patwari Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

MP Patwari Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

Several factors play a crucial role in determining the cut-off marks of the MP Patwari exam as it is a highly competitive exam. Check the list of important factors that are considered by the official to decide the cut-off marks every year shared below: 

  • Number of applicants
  • Number of vacancies
  • Difficulty level of exam
  • Previous years’ cut-off trend

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

How to Download MP Patwari Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official MP Patwari cut off pdf after the announcement of the result. Those who are aspiring for next year's exam can also download the cut-off marks to understand the competition level and set their targets accordingly. Below, we have shared the steps to download the cut-off marks with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Cut Off’ link.

Step 3: Find the MP Patwari cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

MP Patwari Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should check the MP Patwari's previous year’s cut off marks to understand the cut-off trends over years, and difficulty level, and prepare accordingly for the upcoming exam. Have a look at the previous year cut off tables below:

MP Patwari Cut Off 2017

The MP Patwari cut off marks are the minimum marks required by the aspirants to get shortlisted in the further selection process. The previous year's cut-off was 85 marks for the UR category, 80 marks for the OBC category, 75 marks for SC/ST, and 70-75 marks for the PWD category. Check the previous year cut off  marks for all the categories in the table below:

Category

MP Patwari Cut Off Previous Year

UR

85

OBC

80

SC/ST

75

PWD

70-75

FAQ

What is MP Patwari Cut Off?

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board releases the MP Patwari cut off for all the categories. MP Patwari exam cut off are the minimum mark required to pass the written exam.

How to check the MP Patwari Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the MP Patwari cut off on the official website of MPPEB or click on the direct link provided in this article. The direct link to check the cut-off will be activated on this page soon after the cutoff pdf is published by the officials. Meanwhile, you can also check the MP Patwari expected & previous year's cut-off shared above in the table.

What factors decide the MP Patwari cutoff?

Some of the factors such as the number of applicants, number of vacancies, difficulty level of the written exam, and previous cut-off trends play a crucial role in deciding the cut-off marks for the MP Patwari Exam.

Is the cut-off in the MP Patwari exam different for every category?

Yes. The MP Patwari cut off is different for every category. Candidates who will secure more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks as per their category will be shortlisted for the interview round.

