MP Patwari Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) announced 6755 vacancies for MP Patwari for more than 12 lakh candidates registered from engineering, MBA streams. MP Patwari post offers an attractive salary structure along with various allowances. The MP Patwari pay scale is Rs 5200-Rs 20200 (Grade Pay Rs 2100).

Get All Details About MP Patwari Salary Here

MP Patwari Salary 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) conducts the recruitment drive for the appointment of eligible candidates for the post of Patwari in various government departments. The selection for the post will be conducted via a computer-based test followed by the document verification round. Every year, more than 10 lakhs of candidates participate in the MP Patwari recruitment as the posts offer a lucrative salary per month along with various allowances and immense career opportunities.

In MP Patwari 2023, the Board announced a total of 6755 vacancies for Patwari post (Group 2 Sub-Group 4) for which more than 12 lakhs candidates registered which included students from engineering, MBA, and PhD streams of courses. The online examination for MP Patwari was successfully held on 15th March 2023. 

In this article, we shal look at the MP Patwari salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and promotion policy.

MP Patwari Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the MP Patwari recruitment process below;

Events

Dates 

Notification Release Date

22nd November 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

5th January 2023

Online Application Registration End Date

19th January 2023

Admit Card Release Date

March 2023

MP Patwari 2023 Exam Date

15th March 2023

MP Patwari Vacancy 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has updated the MP Patwari Vacancy on the official notification PDF. Thus, all the candidates can check the MP Patwari vacancy details discussed below:

Category

Vacancy

UR

2102

OBC

1503

EWS

566

SC

862

ST

1722

Total

6755

MP Patwari Salary 2023 Overview

We have provided a complete overview of the MP Patwari salary in the table shared below:

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

Post Name

Patwari

Vacancy

6755

Pay Scale

Rs 5200-Rs 20200

Grade Pay

Rs 2100

MP Patwari salary in hand

Rs 27844 per month

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

MP Patwari Salary 7th Pay Commission

Candidates will receive the MP Patwari Salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. The selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5200-Rs 20200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 2100. Along with the basic pay, the selected candidates will receive various perks and allowances including Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Travelling Allowance, etc.

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

MP Patwari Salary Structure 2023

The MP Patwari Salary per month ranges between Rs 22100 to Rs 70000. With this, the selected candidates receive various allowances and additional benefits as per the level of their post. Check out the complete MP Patwari Salary Structure in the table shared below:

Pay Scale

Rs 5200-Rs 20200

Grade Pay

Rs 2100

Basic Salary

Rs 22100

Dearness Allowances

7514 (34%)

House Rent Allowance

258

Other Allowances

Rs 1300

Gross Salary

Rs 31172

Net Salary

Rs 27844

MP Patwari Salary in Hand

The MP Patwari In Hand Salary comprises basic pay, grade pay, and allowances. The selected candidates will receive in hand salary of Rs 27844 every month. With this, the probation period is important for state government jobs as per the MP Government. The employees will get a 70% salary of the minimum pay scale in the first year of service which will increase to 80% in the second year and further increase to 90% in the third year.

MP Patwari Salary 2023: Perks & Allowances

As per the MP Patwari Salary, the selected candidates will receive various perks and allowances as a part of the salary package. The list of Madhya Pradesh Patwari Perks and Allowances has listed below:

  • Dearness Allowance
  • House Rent Allowance
  • Travelling Allowance
  • Medical Allowance
  • Children Education Allowance
  • Leave Travel Allowance
  • Subsistence Allowance
  • Refreshment Allowance
  • Other Allowances

MP Patwari Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for MP Patwari post are expected to perform various roles and responsibilities as assigned by the higher officials. The MP Patwari employees have to perform the following tasks:

  • To measure and maintain land records for various reasons in the assigned places.
  • To stay updated with all the government schemes and implement those schemes, wherever necessary.
  • To keep records of all the land transfers happening between the parties.
  • Provide assistance to the senior officials, whenever required.
  • To take care of the needs of villagers and perform tasks accordingly.

MP Patwari Career Growth 2023

The MP Patwari job is an entry-level profile with the scope of immense career growth. After completing the probation period, the MP Patwari employees get the opportunity to participate in the in-house departmental exams for promotion to higher posts. Upon receiving the promotion, the employees will receive a higher salary, allowances, and benefits. The career growth for the MP Patwari posts are shared below:

  • Patwari
  • Naib Tehsildar
  • Tehsildar
  • Deputy Director

FAQ

What is the salary of MP Patwari?

Candidates selected for the MP Patwari post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5200-Rs 20200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 2100.

What is the highest salary of MP Patwari?

MP Patwari's salary is paid monthly, including various allowances and deductions. The initial basic pay is Rs. 22,100 and the maximum compensation is Rs. 70,000 monthly.

What is the salary of MP Patwari during the probation period?

Selected candidates will receive an in-hand salary of Rs 27844 per month as per the 7th pay commission scale during the probation period.

Is MP Patwari a good job?

Yes. The MP Patwari job is a good career opportunity for all eligible candidates. They will receive an attractive annual package with lucrative allowances and immense career growth.

What is the work of MP Patwari post?

MP Patwari Job Profile includes maintaining land records for various reasons in the assigned places, providing assistance to the senior officials, whenever required, etc.

