MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting MP Patwari Recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 6755 Patwari vacancies (Group 2 Sub Group 4). As per the media reports, more than 12 lakh candidates registered for the exam including students from engineering, MBA, and Ph.D. courses. After a gap of 5 years, the MP government released vacancies for MP Patwari for which candidates with 10th pass qualification were invited. However, more than 4 lakh candidates were found to have qualifications more than 10th pass.
The MP Patwari Selection Process includes two stages i.e., Written Exam and Document Verification. The MP Patwari 2023 examination has been successfully concluded on 15th March 2023.
In this article, we have discussed the MP Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.
MP Patwari Syllabus 2023 Overview
We have discussed below the major highlights of the MP Patwari Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.
|
Recruitment Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board
|
Post Name
|
Patwari
|
Exam Level
|
State level
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
No. of Questions
|
200
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for each question and No Negative Marking
|
Selection Process
|
Online Exam and Document Verification Round
MP Patwari Syllabus 2023
Candidates should be familiar with the MP Patwari Syllabus to cover only the topics that are prescribed in the syllabus in order to perform well in the exam. The MP Patwari Subject-Wise Syllabus is detailed below:
MP Patwari Syllabus for Reasoning
Verbal Reasoning
- Cubes & Dices
- Clock
- Assertion and Reason
- Decision Making
- Venn Diagram
- Syllogism
- Statement Arguments
- Statement and assumption
- Matrix
- Pair Formation
- Letter Series
- Calendar
- Counting figure
- Statement and Conclusion
- Statement – Courses of Action
- Cause and Effect
- Odd One Out Classification
- Seating Arrangement
- Analogy or Similarity
- Data Sufficiency
- Dictionary
- Jumbling
- Odd Pair
- Coded Equation
- Coding & decoding
- Inequality
- Number Series
- Missing Alphabet Numbers
- Blood Relation
- Distance and Direction
- Word Formation
- Puzzle
- Machine Input-Output
- Ranking and Order
- Alphabetical Series
- Coded Equation
Non Verbal Reasoning
- Paper cutting & Folding
- Grouping of Figures
- Mirror & Water Image
- Series
- Classification
- Embedded Figure
- Completion of Figure
- Dot Situation
- Figure Formation
MP Patwari Syllabus for General English
- Tense
- Modals
- Vocabulary
- Voice
- Adjective
- Determiners
- Article
- Preposition
- Adverb
- Conjunction
MP Patwari Syllabus for General Hindi
- वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप
- कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ
- संधि विच्छेद
- किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन
- मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ
- शब्दों के स्त्रीलिंग
- रचना एवं रचयिता
- बहुवचन
- अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप
- विलोमार्थी शब्द
- समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द
- अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द
- क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना
MP Patwari Syllabus for General Knowledge
- Current Affairs and Static G.K.
- Prime Minister Schemes
- Government Policies
- Banking Awareness
- Important Dates and Events
- Countries, Currencies, and Capitals
- Books, Authors, and Awards
- International and National Awareness
- Headquarters
MP Patwari Syllabus for Maths
- Number Series
- Data Interpretation
- Data Sufficiency
- Ratio and Proportion
- Simplification
- Quadratic Equations
- Discounts
- Averages
- Probability
- Permutation and Combination
- Time Work and Distance
- Rate of Interest
- Mixtures
- Percentages
- Profit and Loss
MP Patwari Syllabus for Computer Knowledge
- Basics of Computer
- History of Computer
- Data Handling
- Icons
- Networking
- Internet Surfing
- Hardware, Softwares
- Toolbars
- Functions of computer
- CPU
- Microsoft Office
- Search Engine
MP Patwari Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates should be well-acquainted with the MP Patwari Exam Pattern to know about the examination scheme and marking scheme followed by the board. The MP Patwari Exam Pattern for the Written Exam is discussed below:
- The written exam will be a computer-based test (online).
- The revised MP Patwari Exam Pattern comprises two parts. Part A covers subjects like General Knowledge, General English, General Hindi, and General Maths. Part B covers subjects like General Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge and Aptitude, General Reasoning Ability, and General Management.
- A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.
- As per MP Patwari Marking, 1 mark will be awarded for every right response and no negative marking will be applicable for wrong answers.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part A
|
General Knowledge/ Science
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General English
|
General Hindi
|
General Maths
|
Part B
|
General Computer Knowledge
|
100
|
General Knowledge and Aptitude
|
General Reasoning Ability
|
General Management
|
Total
|
200
How to Prepare for MP Patwari Syllabus 2023
MP Patwari recruitment is one of the most popular competitive exams in the state. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year. Thus, there is high-level competition against the limited vacancies notified by the official.
So, the candidates should build a unique MP Patwari preparation strategy to crack the exam in one attempt. Here are some useful tips and tricks for the Madhya Pradesh Patwari online exam preparation.
- Candidates should check the MP Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern in order to align their preparation strategy with the syllabus requirements.
- Develop the timetable on the basis of marks weightage of the topics prescribed in the official syllabus and allocate time to each topic accordingly.
- Next, they should collect expert-recommended books and learning resources to clear the basic concepts of all the topics easily.
- Attempt mock tests and previous MP Patwari question papers regularly to strengthen their preparation level.
- Prepare short notes of all the important topics studied so far and use the notes for the daily & weekly revision.
Best Books for MP Patwari 2023 Syllabus
Candidates should get their hands on the best books of all the subjects mentioned in the MP Patwari syllabus in order to obtain favorable scores in the exam. Let’s have a look at the expert-recommended subject-wise books for the MP Patwari exam.
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
General Knowledge
|
General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey
|
General English
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
General Hindi
|
Samanya Hindi
|
Mani Sankar Ojha
|
General Maths
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive exams
|
Abhijit Guha
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Objective Computer Awareness
|
Arihant Experts