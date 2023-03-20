MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Check the detailed syllabus for the MP Patwari post along with the exam pattern, number of questions asked, marking scheme, and important topics.

Get All Details About MP Patwari Syllabus Here

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting MP Patwari Recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 6755 Patwari vacancies (Group 2 Sub Group 4). As per the media reports, more than 12 lakh candidates registered for the exam including students from engineering, MBA, and Ph.D. courses. After a gap of 5 years, the MP government released vacancies for MP Patwari for which candidates with 10th pass qualification were invited. However, more than 4 lakh candidates were found to have qualifications more than 10th pass.

The MP Patwari Selection Process includes two stages i.e., Written Exam and Document Verification. The MP Patwari 2023 examination has been successfully concluded on 15th March 2023.

In this article, we have discussed the MP Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the MP Patwari Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.

Recruitment Body Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Post Name Patwari Exam Level State level Mode of Exam Online No. of Questions 200 Marking Scheme 1 mark for each question and No Negative Marking Selection Process Online Exam and Document Verification Round

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the MP Patwari Syllabus to cover only the topics that are prescribed in the syllabus in order to perform well in the exam. The MP Patwari Subject-Wise Syllabus is detailed below:

MP Patwari Syllabus for Reasoning

Verbal Reasoning

Cubes & Dices

Clock

Assertion and Reason

Decision Making

Venn Diagram

Syllogism

Statement Arguments

Statement and assumption

Matrix

Pair Formation

Letter Series

Calendar

Counting figure

Statement and Conclusion

Statement – Courses of Action

Cause and Effect

Odd One Out Classification

Seating Arrangement

Analogy or Similarity

Data Sufficiency

Dictionary

Jumbling

Odd Pair

Coded Equation

Coding & decoding

Inequality

Number Series

Missing Alphabet Numbers

Blood Relation

Distance and Direction

Word Formation

Puzzle

Machine Input-Output

Ranking and Order

Alphabetical Series

Coded Equation

Non Verbal Reasoning

Paper cutting & Folding

Grouping of Figures

Mirror & Water Image

Series

Classification

Embedded Figure

Completion of Figure

Dot Situation

Figure Formation

MP Patwari Syllabus for General English

Tense

Modals

Vocabulary

Voice

Adjective

Determiners

Article

Preposition

Adverb

Conjunction

MP Patwari Syllabus for General Hindi

वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप

कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ

संधि विच्छेद

किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन

मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ

शब्दों के स्त्रीलिंग

रचना एवं रचयिता

बहुवचन

अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप

विलोमार्थी शब्द

समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द

अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द

क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना

MP Patwari Syllabus for General Knowledge

Current Affairs and Static G.K.

Prime Minister Schemes

Government Policies

Banking Awareness

Important Dates and Events

Countries, Currencies, and Capitals

Books, Authors, and Awards

International and National Awareness

Headquarters

MP Patwari Syllabus for Maths

Number Series

Data Interpretation

Data Sufficiency

Ratio and Proportion

Simplification

Quadratic Equations

Discounts

Averages

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Time Work and Distance

Rate of Interest

Mixtures

Percentages

Profit and Loss

MP Patwari Syllabus for Computer Knowledge

Basics of Computer

History of Computer

Data Handling

Icons

Networking

Internet Surfing

Hardware, Softwares

Toolbars

Functions of computer

CPU

Microsoft Office

Search Engine

MP Patwari Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the MP Patwari Exam Pattern to know about the examination scheme and marking scheme followed by the board. The MP Patwari Exam Pattern for the Written Exam is discussed below:

The written exam will be a computer-based test (online).

The revised MP Patwari Exam Pattern comprises two parts. Part A covers subjects like General Knowledge, General English, General Hindi, and General Maths. Part B covers subjects like General Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge and Aptitude, General Reasoning Ability, and General Management.

A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.

As per MP Patwari Marking, 1 mark will be awarded for every right response and no negative marking will be applicable for wrong answers.

Part Subject Maximum Marks Duration Part A General Knowledge/ Science 100 3 hours General English General Hindi General Maths Part B General Computer Knowledge 100 General Knowledge and Aptitude General Reasoning Ability General Management Total 200

How to Prepare for MP Patwari Syllabus 2023

MP Patwari recruitment is one of the most popular competitive exams in the state. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year. Thus, there is high-level competition against the limited vacancies notified by the official.

So, the candidates should build a unique MP Patwari preparation strategy to crack the exam in one attempt. Here are some useful tips and tricks for the Madhya Pradesh Patwari online exam preparation.

Candidates should check the MP Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern in order to align their preparation strategy with the syllabus requirements.

Develop the timetable on the basis of marks weightage of the topics prescribed in the official syllabus and allocate time to each topic accordingly.

Next, they should collect expert-recommended books and learning resources to clear the basic concepts of all the topics easily.

Attempt mock tests and previous MP Patwari question papers regularly to strengthen their preparation level.

Prepare short notes of all the important topics studied so far and use the notes for the daily & weekly revision.

Best Books for MP Patwari 2023 Syllabus

Candidates should get their hands on the best books of all the subjects mentioned in the MP Patwari syllabus in order to obtain favorable scores in the exam. Let’s have a look at the expert-recommended subject-wise books for the MP Patwari exam.