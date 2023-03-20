MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting MP Patwari Recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 6755 Patwari vacancies (Group 2 Sub Group 4). As per the media reports, more than 12 lakh candidates registered for the exam including students from engineering, MBA, and Ph.D. courses. After a gap of 5 years, the MP government released vacancies for MP Patwari for which candidates with 10th pass qualification were invited. However, more than 4 lakh candidates were found to have qualifications more than 10th pass. 

The MP Patwari Selection Process includes two stages i.e., Written Exam and Document Verification. The MP Patwari 2023 examination has been successfully concluded on 15th March 2023. 

In this article, we have discussed the MP Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail. 

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the MP Patwari Syllabus PDF for the ease of the candidates.

Recruitment Body

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

Post Name

Patwari

Exam Level

State level

Mode of Exam

Online

No. of Questions

200

Marking Scheme

1 mark for each question and No Negative Marking

Selection Process

Online Exam and Document Verification Round

MP Patwari Syllabus 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the MP Patwari Syllabus to cover only the topics that are prescribed in the syllabus in order to perform well in the exam. The MP Patwari Subject-Wise Syllabus is detailed below:

MP Patwari Syllabus for Reasoning 

Verbal Reasoning

  • Cubes & Dices
  • Clock
  • Assertion and Reason
  • Decision Making
  • Venn Diagram
  • Syllogism
  • Statement Arguments
  • Statement and assumption
  • Matrix
  • Pair Formation
  • Letter Series
  • Calendar
  • Counting figure
  • Statement and Conclusion
  • Statement – Courses of Action
  • Cause and Effect
  • Odd One Out Classification
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Analogy or Similarity
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Dictionary
  • Jumbling
  • Odd Pair
  • Coded Equation
  • Coding & decoding
  • Inequality
  • Number Series
  • Missing Alphabet Numbers
  • Blood Relation
  • Distance and Direction
  • Word Formation
  • Puzzle
  • Machine Input-Output
  • Ranking and Order
  • Alphabetical Series
  • Coded Equation

 

Non Verbal Reasoning 

  • Paper cutting & Folding
  • Grouping of Figures
  • Mirror & Water Image
  • Series
  • Classification
  • Embedded Figure
  • Completion of Figure
  • Dot Situation
  • Figure Formation

MP Patwari Syllabus for General English

  • Tense
  • Modals
  • Vocabulary
  • Voice
  • Adjective
  • Determiners
  • Article
  • Preposition
  • Adverb
  • Conjunction

MP Patwari Syllabus for General Hindi 

  • वर्तनी की सामान्य अशुद्धियाँ तथा शब्दों के शब्द रूप
  • कहावतें व लोकोक्तियां के अर्थ
  • संधि विच्छेद
  • किसी वाक्य को अन्य लिंग में परिवर्तन
  • मुहावरा व उनका अर्थ
  • शब्दों के स्त्रीलिंग
  • रचना एवं रचयिता
  • बहुवचन
  • अशुद्ध वाक्यों के शुद्ध रूप
  • विलोमार्थी शब्द
  • समानार्थी व पर्यायवाची शब्द
  • अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द
  • क्रिया से भाववाचक संज्ञा बनाना

MP Patwari Syllabus for General Knowledge 

  • Current Affairs and Static G.K.
  • Prime Minister Schemes
  • Government Policies
  • Banking Awareness
  • Important Dates and Events
  • Countries, Currencies, and Capitals
  • Books, Authors, and Awards
  • International and National Awareness
  • Headquarters

MP Patwari Syllabus for Maths

  • Number Series
  • Data Interpretation
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Simplification
  • Quadratic Equations
  • Discounts
  • Averages
  • Probability
  • Permutation and Combination
  • Time Work and Distance
  • Rate of Interest
  • Mixtures
  • Percentages
  • Profit and Loss

MP Patwari Syllabus for Computer Knowledge

  • Basics of Computer
  • History of Computer
  • Data Handling
  • Icons
  • Networking
  • Internet Surfing
  • Hardware, Softwares
  • Toolbars
  • Functions of computer
  • CPU
  • Microsoft Office
  • Search Engine

MP Patwari Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the MP Patwari Exam Pattern to know about the examination scheme and marking scheme followed by the board. The MP Patwari Exam Pattern for the Written Exam is discussed below:

  • The written exam will be a computer-based test (online).
  • The revised MP Patwari Exam Pattern comprises two parts. Part A covers subjects like General Knowledge, General English, General Hindi, and General Maths. Part B covers subjects like General Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge and Aptitude, General Reasoning Ability, and General Management.
  • A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks.
  • As per MP Patwari Marking, 1 mark will be awarded for every right response and no negative marking will be applicable for wrong answers.

Part

Subject

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part A

General Knowledge/ Science

100

3 hours

General English

General Hindi

General Maths

Part B

General Computer Knowledge

100

  

General Knowledge and Aptitude

General Reasoning Ability

General Management

Total

200

How to Prepare for MP Patwari Syllabus 2023

MP Patwari recruitment is one of the most popular competitive exams in the state. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year. Thus, there is high-level competition against the limited vacancies notified by the official. 

So, the candidates should build a unique MP Patwari preparation strategy to crack the exam in one attempt. Here are some useful tips and tricks for the Madhya Pradesh Patwari online exam preparation.

  • Candidates should check the MP Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern in order to align their preparation strategy with the syllabus requirements.
  • Develop the timetable on the basis of marks weightage of the topics prescribed in the official syllabus and allocate time to each topic accordingly.
  • Next, they should collect expert-recommended books and learning resources to clear the basic concepts of all the topics easily. 
  • Attempt mock tests and previous MP Patwari question papers regularly to strengthen their preparation level.
  • Prepare short notes of all the important topics studied so far and use the notes for the daily & weekly revision.

Best Books for MP Patwari 2023 Syllabus

Candidates should get their hands on the best books of all the subjects mentioned in the MP Patwari syllabus in order to obtain favorable scores in the exam. Let’s have a look at the expert-recommended subject-wise books for the MP Patwari exam.

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publisher

General Knowledge

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

General English

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

General Hindi

Samanya Hindi

Mani Sankar Ojha

General Maths

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive exams

Abhijit Guha

Computer Knowledge

Objective Computer Awareness

Arihant Experts

FAQ

What is the syllabus of MP Patwari Recruitment 2023?

MP Patwari syllabus is divided into two parts. Part A covers subjects like General Knowledge, General English, General Hindi, and General Maths. Part B covers subjects like General Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge and Aptitude, General Reasoning Ability, and General Management.

Is there any interview round in MP Patwari Recruitment?

No. There shall be no interview round in the MP Patwari Recruitment. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the computer-based test followed by the document verification round.

How to Prepare for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should go through the complete MP Patwari Syllabus, clear the basic concepts by using standard and advanced level books and practice unlimited mock tests to prepare well for the MP Patwari Recruitment 2023.

What is the salary of MP Patwari?

The candidates selected for the MP Patwari will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5,200-Rs 20,200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 2100.

For how many marks MP Patwari exam be conducted?

The MP Patwari exam carries a total of 200 marks. Each part carries a total of 100 marks.

