MP Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026: एमपी सूबेदार और ASI फाइनल रिजल्ट esb.mp.gov.in जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें चेक
MP Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026: एमपी सूबेदार और सहायकर सब-इंस्पेक्टर रिजल्ट 2026 जारी कर दिया गया है। 17 जुलाई को परिणामों की घोषणा ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर की गई है। उम्मीदवार लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं।
MP Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026: मध्य प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (MPESB) ने सूबेदार (स्टेनोग्राफर) और ASI फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी किया है। उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट esb.mp.gov.in पर जाकर रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। रिजल्ट 17 जुलाई को जारी किया गया है। जिन उम्मीदवारों के नाम फाइनल रिजल्ट में शामिल हैं, उन्हें अब डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के लिए शामिल होना होगा।
MP Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026: परिणाम जारी
एमपी सूबेदार और असिस्टेंट सब-इंस्पेक्टर भर्ती 2025 का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। जिसे उम्मीदवार अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर, जन्म तिथि दर्ज कर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। फाइनल रिजल्ट 17 जुलाई को जारी किया गया है।
MPESB Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026: हाइलाइट्स
एमपीईएसबी की ओर से सूबेदार और एएसआई भर्ती के तहत कुल 500 रिक्त पदों को भरना है। उम्मीदवार रिजल्ट से जुड़ी अन्य डिटेल्स नीचे दिए टेबल में देख सकते हैं।
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रिजल्ट का नाम
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एमपी सूबेदार (स्टेनोग्राफर) और ASI
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भर्ती प्राधिकरण
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मध्य प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (MPESB)
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पदों की संख्या
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500
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रिजल्ट जारी होने की तिथि
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17 जुलाई, 2026
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लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल
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रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर, जन्म तिथि
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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https://esb.mp.gov.in/
MP Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026 Download link
एमपी सूबेदार और एसआई फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी किया गया है। अंतिम परिणाम में चयनित होने वाले उम्मीदवारों को अब सिलेक्शन प्रोसेस के अगले चरण में शामिल होना होगा। जिसमें डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन और मेडिकल टेस्ट शामिल है। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं।
यहां क्लिक करें - एमपी सूबेदार और एसआई फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026
MP Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026: ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट कैसे चेक करें?
ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप को फॉलो करें?
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, MP Subedar & ASI Final Result 2026 पर जाएं।
स्टेप 3 अब लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल दर्ज करें।
स्टेप 4 रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा।
स्टेप 5 रिजल्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.