MP TET Answer Key 2023 Released @esb.mp.gov.in, Check All Details Here

MPPEB has released the answer key for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) and you can raise objections till 16 March 2023 on its official website-esb.mp.gov.in. Check the download link.

MP TET Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) on its official website. You can download the answer key for Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link. All those candidates who appeared in the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2023 Exam held on 13 March 2023 can download the Answer key from the official website of MPPEB-esb.mp.gov.in.

However you can download the MP TET Answer Key 2023/ High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: MP TET Answer Key 2023





It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has conducted the written exam for MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 on 13 March 2023.

To download the MP TET Answer Key 2023 for High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link including Roll No. and TAC Code as mentioned on your Admit Card.

Candidates should note that you can raise your objections regarding the answer key in online mode through the official website. You will have to pay Rs. 50 for each question for which you are raising your objections. The last date to raise objections in online mode through the official website is 16 March 2023.

You can download the MP TET Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MP TET Answer Key 2023