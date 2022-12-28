MP Varg 3 Result 2022 (Declared) @trc.mponline.gov.in: Download Link Here

MP Varg 3 Result 2022 Download: Teacher’s Recruitment Counselling, Madhya Pradesh (MP) released the selection list including Fresh/Backlog/Waiting candidates for Varg 3 Exam 2022. Candidates can download MP Varg 3 Result from the official website.
Shortlisted candidates are required to upload documents. The documents should be uploaded from 29 December to 04 January 2023.
How to Download MP Varg 3 Merit List 2022 ?
- Go to official website of the MP - trc.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the ‘ प्राथमिक शिक्षक प्रावधिक चयन सूची- (Fresh Vacancy) New’ or ‘प्राथमिक शिक्षक प्रावधिक चयन सूची- (Backlog Vacancy)’ or ‘प्राथमिक शिक्षक प्रावधिक प्रतीक्षा सूची’ or ‘प्राथमिक शिक्षक हेतु दस्तावेज अपलोड के संबंध में सूचना’
- Download MP Vard 3 Merit List PDF
- Check the selection list