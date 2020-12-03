MP Vyapam Revised Exam Date 2020 Released for Jail Prahari Post @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

MP Vyapam Revised Exam Date 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has released the Revised Exam Date for Jail Prahari Posts 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have applied for the MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 post can check the revised exam schedule available on the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), the revised exam schedule for the Jail Prahari Post has been uploaded on its official website. MPPEB will conduct the exam for Jail Prahari post from 11 December to 24 December 2020.

Candidates applied for the Jail Prahari Post Exam should note that the exam will be conducted in two sessions-First session from 7.A.M to 8 A.M. and Second Session from 12.00 P.M to 01 P.M. Candidates should note that they will have to bring the original Photo Identify Card like Voter I Card, Aadhar Card, PAN Card and other as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



