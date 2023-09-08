Explainer

MP Board 10th Gujarati Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Gujarati Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 Gujarati Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Gujarati and its syllabus for class 10 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article.

Thе 10th-gradе Gujarati еxam in thе MPBSE curriculum holds grеat significancе for studеnts prеparing for thе MP board еxams. Rеcеntly, thе Madhya Pradеsh Board of Sеcondary Examination (MPBSE) has rеlеasеd thе syllabus for both mandatory and optional subjеcts for thе upcoming 10th-gradе еxams in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar. To еnsurе thorough prеparation for thе MPBSE Class 10 еxams, it is еssеntial for studеnts to mеticulously go through thе syllabus and undеrstand thе grading systеm. This will еnablе thеm to carеfully stratеgizе thеir approach for thе MPBSE 10th-gradе еxams. 

Gujarati Paper Pattern for MPBSE Class 10th Exams (2023-24)

Pattern of the Gujarati Question Paper for Class 12 in the MP Board for the Academic Year 2023-24:

Questions 1 to 5 will consist of 30 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark.

Question 1 - Selection of the correct option, comprising 6 questions.

Question 2 - Fill in the blanks, totalling 6 questions.

Question 3 - True or False, comprising 6 questions.

Question 4 - Connecting related items, involving 6 questions.

Question 5 - Answer in one sentence, covering 6 questions.

Questions 6 to 17 will encompass a total of 12 questions, each worth 2 marks.

Questions 18 to 20 will involve a total of 3 questions, each carrying 3 marks.

Questions 21 to 23 will consist of a total of 3 questions, each holding 4 marks.

Gujarati Syllabus for MPBSE Class 10th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Gujarati for MPBSE class 10th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Gujarati Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 10th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Gujarati for MPBSE class 10th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Download MPBSE Class 10 Gujarati Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF

 

Download MPBSE Class 10 Gujarati Marking Scheme 2023-2024 PDF

FAQ

What are the passing marks out of 75 in the MP board Class 10th Gujarati exam?

The passing marks out of 70 in the MP board Class 10th Gujarati exam is 24.75.

Is MPBSE Gujarati class 10 syllabus pdf download available for free?

Yes, you can download the MPBSE Gujarati class 10 syllabus pdf through this article. Click on the link provided at the end of the article to download the complete syllabus PDF and also go through the marking scheme.

How many questions are there in MP Board 10th Gujarati Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24?

There are 20 questions in the MP Board 10th Gujarati Exam according to the syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24.

