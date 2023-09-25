MP Board 11th Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Physics Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download MPBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus 2024 along with Exam pattern and unit-wise and chapter-wise marks distribution.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus and paper pattern

MP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, also known as MPBSE, has published the latest 11th class 2023-24 on mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 14 chapters divided into 10 units. The first 3 units will comprise a total of 23 marks, the 4th, 5th, 6th units will comprise a total of 17 marks, the units 7, 8 and 9 will carry 20 marks and the 10th unit will carry 10 marks. The written examination for MPBSE 11th class Physics

will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 70 marks.

MP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 11th Physics Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.

MP Board Class 11 Physics Marking Scheme 2024

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 mark each

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 06 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions

Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.