MP Board 11th Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Physics Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, also known as MPBSE, has published the latest 11th class 2023-24 on mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 14 chapters divided into 10 units. The first 3 units will comprise a total of 23 marks, the 4th, 5th, 6th units will comprise a total of 17 marks, the units 7, 8 and 9 will carry 20 marks and the 10th unit will carry 10 marks. The written examination for MPBSE 11th class Physics
will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 70 marks.
MP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24
In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 11th Physics Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.
MP Board Class 11 Physics Marking Scheme 2024
Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 mark each
Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions
Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions
Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each
Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.
Download MPBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF
Download MPBSE Class 11 Physics Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF