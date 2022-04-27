MPHC MPCJ Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Civil Judge Prelims Exam Call Letter Here

MPCJ Admit Card 2022 has been released by MP High Court at mphc.gov.in. Candidates can download MP High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam Call From Here.

MPCJ Admit Card 2022: MP High Court (MPHC) has uploaded the admit card of the of Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Online Preliminary Exam-2021. MPCK Prelims Exam will be held on 06 May 2022 (Friday) n Single shift with SD-100 Isolation model. Those who are going to appear in MP High Court Exam 2022 can download MP High Court Admit Card from the official website - mphc.gov.in.

MPCJ Admit Card 2022is also given below. The candidates can download MPCJ Prelims Admit Card from the link using the Application No. /Login ID and Password:

The candidates must carry their admit card along with an original Photo ID Card at the exam centre.

The exam will be conducted at centres in and out of the state of Madhya Pradesh including Haryana, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and MP.

MPCJ Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will be conducted in online mode. The total marks allotted to the exam are 150 and there will be 150 questions divided as below:

The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. There will be no negative marking.

Candidates who would qualify in MPCJ Prelims Exam will be called to appear for MPHC MPCJ Mains Exam for which the details will be announced after the declaration of MPHC Result 2022. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for the interview round.

The court is conducting the exam for filling up 123 vacancies for the the post of Civil Judge.

How to Download MPCJ Admit Card 2022 ?