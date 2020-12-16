MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020 Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Instructions & COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Here

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020 at its website. All such candidates who applied for MPPEB Group 5 Exam 2020 can download the admit card through the official website of MPPEB.

The MPPEB Group 5 Exam will be conducted from 16 December to 27 December 2020 to recruit 250 vacancies in different departments. Candidates can download MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020 by entering their application number, date of birth, selecting paper, captcha code on the login page.

In this article, we have provided MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020 Direct Download Link below. Candidates can download their admit card directly by clicking on the provided link. All candidates are required to download the printout of the Test Admit Card enables Candidates to enter in the Examination Centre. No entry of the candidate after closing the main gate of the exam centre.

The board has also released an advisory for COVID-19. All candidates appearing in the MPPEB Group 5 Exam 2020 are required to follow all safety measures during the exam.

According to the advisory, PEB will implement Social Distancing measures as per Government of India guidelines in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health &safety of the candidates. Adequate measures are implemented for safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity, and fairness in the conduct of the examination.

Download MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020

All candidates appearing in the exam are required to reach centre as per Reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.In case of candidate with the scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own mask. Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue.