MPPEB MP Police Constable Final Result 2022 (Out) @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Link, Cut Off Here

MPPEB MP Police Constable Final Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board announced Constable Final Result at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download the result below.

MP Police Constable Final Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) declared the final result for selecting the students for the post of Constable (GD and Radio) 2020 in MP Police. Candidates, who participated in MP Police PPT, can download MPPEB Constable Final Result by visiting the LOGIN link provided below:

MP Police Constable Final Result Download

How to MPPEB MP Police Constable Final Result 2022 ?

Step 1: First, search forMPPEB website and select the language of your choice

Step 2: After that, click on the result link 'Final Result - PCRT - 2020 Result Note, Cut-Off and Key Committee Recommendations' / 'प्रथम चरण में सफल अभ्यर्थियों का अंतिम परीक्षा परिणाम'

Step 3: Enter the details such as 'Application Number' or 'Roll Number' and Date of Birth

Step 4: Also, solve the question

Step 4: Download MPPEB Constable Result 2022

MPPEB conducted the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) for the students who qualified in the written exam. MP Police Constable Exam was organized on 8 January 2022 in two shifts for a total of 10 lakhs students and MP Police Constable Result was declared on 24 March 2022.

MP Police selected candidates for 4000 Constable Posts of which 3862 posts are for GD Constable and 138 posts for Radio Constable.