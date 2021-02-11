MPPEB PNST Answer Key 2021 Out, Submit Pre Nursing Selection Test Answer Objection @peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB PNST Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the answer key of Pre Nursing Selection Test 2021. Candidates can download MPPEB Answer Key from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates having objection, if any, against Pre Nursing Selection Test Answer Key can submit their objection through online mode on official website.

MPPEB PNST Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can download MP PNST Answer Key and submit objection, directly through the link:

MPPEB PNST Answer Key Download Link

How to Download MPPEB PNST Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in Select preferred language Click on the link ‘Online Question Objection - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2020' given under Latest Update' It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Enter your Roll Number, SelectDate of Birth, Date of Exam, Exam Shift and Enter Captcha as shown Click on ‘Submit’ Button Check PNST Answer Key and submit objection, if any

MPPEB PNST Exam was conducted on 06 February and 07 February 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM. Candidate should report at 7 AM and 12 Noon respectively.

MPPEB PNST Notification was released on 06 January 2021. Online application were invited from 09 January 2021 to 23 January 2021.