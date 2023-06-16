MPPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023: Download at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Check Direct Link to Download MPPSC Admit Card from the official website.

MPPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Assistant Registrar Posts on its official website. The candidates who applied for the MPPSC Assistant Registrar Posts can download MPPSC Admit Card from the website of the commission i.e. mppsc.gov.in.

MPPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card Download Here

How to Download MPPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the website of the commission - mppsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given against ‘Admit Card - Assistant Registrar Exam 2022’

Step 3: Enter your application number and date oof birth

Step 4: Download MPPSC Assistant Registrar Call Letter