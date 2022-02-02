MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Notification out @mppsc.nic.in, Apply for 193 Vacancies from 15 Feb onwards

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on mppsc.nic.in for 193 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Dental Surgeon. Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode from 15 February 2022 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 14 March 2022.

A total of 193 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test scheduled to be held on 22 May at centers in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, and Jabalpur. The admit cards for the same will be released on 7 May 2022. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application submission: 15 February 2022

Last date for submission of application submission: 14 March 2022

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Dental Surgeon - 193 Posts

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: BDS or equivalent.

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Download MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interview.

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 15600-Rs. 39100 + Rs. 5400 Grade Pay

How to apply for MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 15 February 2022 to 14 March 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink for more details.

Steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in. Click on the notification reads 'Recruitment Advertisement for Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 (Advt. No. 01/2022) Dated 01/02/2022'. Candidates are required to have a valid email id and mobile number before applying online. Enter your personal details and submit the application form along with the required application fee. Download MPPSC Recruitment Application Form for Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 (Advt. No. 01/2022) Dated 01/02/2022 and save it for future reference after submitting online.

MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category - Rs. 250/-

Others - Rs. 500/-