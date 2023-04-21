MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 255 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC has invited online applications for the 255 Librarian Posts on its official website. Check MPPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the 255 Librarian posts on its official website. Candidates having age limit from 21 to 40 years with other eligibility can apply for these posts at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in online mode on or before May 19, 2023.

To apply for Librarian posts under Higher Education Department in Madhya Pradesh, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Master’s degree with 55% marks in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement number 52/2022/30.12.2022

Important Date MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: April 20, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 19, 2023

Correction in Application Form: From April 20 to May 21, 2023.

Vacancy Details MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Librarian-255



Category wise vacancies

Category Number of Posts UR 57 SC 24 ST 97 OBC 56 EWS 21





Eligibility Criteria MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applicants should have a Master's degree with 55% marks in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/salary/how to apply and other updates.



Age Limit as on 1st January 2023,

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

Relaxation in age limit as per the government norms.

MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commi Post Name Librarian Vacancies 255 Category Govt Jobs Advt no. 52/2022/30.12.2022 Opening Date for Online Application April 20, 2023 Last Date for Online Application May 19, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 21 to 40 Yrs Official Website https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

How To Apply MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.