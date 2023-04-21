MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 255 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the 255 Librarian posts on its official website. Candidates having age limit from 21 to 40 years with other eligibility can apply for these posts at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in online mode on or before May 19, 2023.
To apply for Librarian posts under Higher Education Department in Madhya Pradesh, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Master’s degree with 55% marks in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023:
Advertisement number 52/2022/30.12.2022
Important Date MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: April 20, 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 19, 2023
Correction in Application Form: From April 20 to May 21, 2023.
Vacancy Details MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Librarian-255
Category wise vacancies
|Category
|Number of Posts
|UR
|57
|SC
|24
|ST
|97
|OBC
|56
|EWS
|21
Eligibility Criteria MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Applicants should have a Master's degree with 55% marks in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree as mentioned in the notification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/salary/how to apply and other updates.
Age Limit as on 1st January 2023,
Minimum Age: 21 Years
Maximum Age: 40 Years
Relaxation in age limit as per the government norms.
MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commi
|Post Name
|Librarian
|Vacancies
|255
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Advt no.
|52/2022/30.12.2022
|Opening Date for Online Application
|April 20, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|May 19, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|21 to 40 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/
MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
- First of all visit to the official website-www.mppsc.nic.in
- Click on the Recruitment tab/ career options
- Check the MPPSC Librarian application online link
- Provide all essential details including your name, date of birth, father’s name and other updates.
- After uploading the relevant documents in the specified size and format, please confirm the registered information is true and accurate before submitting.
- Now click on the submit tab and take a print out of your application form for future reference.