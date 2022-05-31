MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2022 on 10 June: Check State Service and Forest Service Exam Date Here

MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2022 for State Service and Forest Service will be available on 10 June. Candidates can check the details below.

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has scheduled the State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam on 19 June 2022 at 54 centres of the state. The candidates who are going to attend the exam should download MPPSC Admit Card from 10 June onwards from the official website i.e. mppsc.nic.in and mponline.gov.in.

Applicants can check the subject-wise MPPSC SSE Exam Date and MPPSC SFS Exam Date in the table below:

Paper Subject Time Paper Number 1 General Studies 10 AM to 12 PM Paper Number 12 General Aptitude Test 2:15 PM to 4:15 PM

Each paper will be of 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours for each paper. The questions are expected from the following topics:

Important Topics for Paper-I

General Science and Environment

Current Events of National and International Importance

History of India and Independent India

Indian and World Geography

Indian Polity and Economy

Sports

Geography, History and Culture of MP

Polity and Economy of MP

Information and Communication Technology

Important Topics for Paper-II

Comprehension

Interpersonal Skill

Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability

Decision Making and Problem Solving

Basic Numeracy

Hindi Language Comprehension Skills (Class X Level)

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for MPPSC Mains Exam 2022 for which the details shall b notified later.

How to Download MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in and go to 'Download Admit Card' Tab given at the right corner of the homepage Click on 'Link' against 'Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2021 Now, enter application number and date of birth Download MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card and MPPSC State Forest Prelims Admit Card

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card and Exam Notice PDF Download

MPPSC Pre Admit Card Link - on 10 June 2022