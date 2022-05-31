MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2022 on 10 June: Check State Service and Forest Service Exam Date Here

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has scheduled the State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam on 19 June 2022 at 54 centres of the state. The candidates who are going to attend the exam should download MPPSC Admit Card from 10 June onwards from the official website i.e. mppsc.nic.in and mponline.gov.in.
Applicants can check the subject-wise MPPSC SSE Exam Date and MPPSC SFS Exam Date in the table below:
|Paper
|Subject
|Time
|Paper Number 1
|General Studies
|10 AM to 12 PM
|Paper Number 12
|General Aptitude Test
|2:15 PM to 4:15 PM
Each paper will be of 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours for each paper. The questions are expected from the following topics:
Important Topics for Paper-I
- General Science and Environment
- Current Events of National and International Importance
- History of India and Independent India
- Indian and World Geography
- Indian Polity and Economy
- Sports
- Geography, History and Culture of MP
- Polity and Economy of MP
- Information and Communication Technology
Important Topics for Paper-II
- Comprehension
- Interpersonal Skill
- Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability
- Decision Making and Problem Solving
- Basic Numeracy
- Hindi Language Comprehension Skills (Class X Level)
Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for MPPSC Mains Exam 2022 for which the details shall b notified later.
How to Download MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 ?
- Visit the official website of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in and go to 'Download Admit Card' Tab given at the right corner of the homepage
- Click on 'Link' against 'Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2021
- Now, enter application number and date of birth
- Download MPPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card and MPPSC State Forest Prelims Admit Card
MPPSC Prelims Admit Card and Exam Notice PDF Download
MPPSC Pre Admit Card Link - on 10 June 2022