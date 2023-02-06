MPPSC SSE Mains 2020 Result OUT, Check here list of selected candidates

The MPPSC has released the result of State Service Exam-Mains Written Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the Mains Exam can check here their Mains 2020 Exam result.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the result of State Service Mains Written Exam MPPSC SSE Mains 2020 on 5 February 2023. The Exam was conducted from 24 April 2022 to 29 April 2022 at various centres in the state. Candidates who appeared for the Mains Exam can check their result from the official website of MPPSC at - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Candidates who have cleared the Mains Exam and whose Roll No. appear in the list have to appear for the Interview Round/Personality Test. Based on the reservation criteria as mentioned in the notification the result has been declared in two parts. A total of 698 candidates have been shortlisted for Interview in Part A of result and 265 candidates have been shortlisted for Interview in Part B of result. It is to be noted that candidature of candidates is provisional for the Interview. The interview dates will be declared later. The direct link to download the result is given below.

Candidates can also follow the below steps to download the result for MPPSC SSE Mains 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New Section

Step 3: Click on the link titled- ‘Written Exam Result - State Service Main Exam 2020 Dated 05.02.2023’

Step 4: A PDF of the result will open. Check your roll no. in the PDF and Download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the result notification properly and read all instructions carefully. Candidates are required to send photocopies of their documents like Matriculation Certificate, Higher Secondary Certificate, Graduation Marksheet etc to the commission on or before 6 March 2023. Candidates who will not submit their documents or those who submit their documents after the prescribed date will be disqualified for the interview. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for further updates regarding interview schedule etc.