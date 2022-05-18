MPPSC SSE (State Engineering Exam) Admit Card 2022: Exam Date can be extended, Court ordered to reopen the link of the application

MPPSC SSE (State Engineering Exam) Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC) is going to conduct the State Engineering Services Preliminary Examination on 22 May 2022. The court has ordered that the candidates of other states should be given more time to file applications by abolishing the requirement of employment registration. However, the Commission has refused to change the date of the examination or get any direction from the High Court.

Meanwhile, the candidates appearing in the State Engineering Services Prelims examination are still hopeful that the dates of the exam will be extended. In fact, after the hearing in the MP High Court on 17 May, on the petition filed in the High Court by the candidates of other states, it was kept safe. On 18 May, the court issued an order in this matter.

For the application process for the Madhya Pradesh State Engineering Service examination, the commission had made employment registration compulsory to submit the application. The requirement of compulsory employment registration in Madhya Pradesh was challenged by outside candidates as It is not possible to give registration to external candidates. In the state service examination also, this issue had reached the High Court. On this, the High Court had ordered the termination of employment registration. After this, the PSC reopened another link of the application again after eliminating the requirement of employment registration.

The candidates waiting for the MPPSC SSE (State Engineering Exam) Admit Card 2022 are advised to keep checking the official website. The commission will release the admit card, once the application process is completed. Though, the board has yet not clarified any update on the exam date. So, candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.