MPPSC Recruitment 2022 for 466 State Engineering Service Exam 2021: Online Application Restarted on mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has again started the online application process for State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online at mppsc.mp.gov.in from 25 May 2022 onwards. The last date for application submission is 3 June 2022. A total of 466 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 May 2022
- Last date of application submission: 3 June 2022
MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 427 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) - 34 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - 5 Posts
MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - B.E (Civil Engg).
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) - B.E (Electrical/ Mechanical Engg)
- Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - B.E (Mechanical Engg).
MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 21 Years
- Maximum Age: 40 Years
Download MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 3 June 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- For All Candidates of Madhya Pradesh: Rs.500/-
- For SC/ST, OBC, & PwD Candidates: Rs.250/-