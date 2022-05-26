MPPSC Recruitment 2022 for 466 State Engineering Service Exam 2021: Online Application Restarted on mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification for State Engineering Service Exam 2021 has been released on mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has again started the online application process for State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online at mppsc.mp.gov.in from 25 May 2022 onwards. The last date for application submission is 3 June 2022. A total of 466 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 May 2022

Last date of application submission: 3 June 2022

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 427 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) - 34 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - 5 Posts

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - B.E (Civil Engg).

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) - B.E (Electrical/ Mechanical Engg)

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - B.E (Mechanical Engg).

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

Download MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 3 June 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee