MPSC Admit Card 2023 Soon For 8189 Group B and C Posts @mpsconline.gov.in: Check Selection Process

MPSC Group B and C Admit Card 2023 Soon: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will soon release the admit card for the Group B and C posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for Group B/C posts on April 30, 2023.

Commission has launched the recruitment drive for 8169 Group B and Group C vacancies including Section Officer, State Tax Inspector, Police Sub-Inspector, Sub Registrar (Grade-1)/Inspector of Stamps, Sub Inspector-State Excise, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk-Typist and others.

Selection for these posts will be held on the basis of two stages exams including-

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Organization Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Post Name Group B and C Vacancies 8169 Category Govt Jobs Exam Date 30 April, 2023 Official Website mpsconline.gov.in

To download the admit card for Group B and C posts, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get the required login credentials from the information provided during the submission of online application for the above posts.

You can download the MPSC Group B and C Admit Card 2022 from the official website after clicking the link given below, once it is uploaded.

How to Download: MPSC Group B and C Admit Card 2023