MPSC Final Result 2020 (Out) for Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate Posts@mpsc.gov.in, Check Merit List

Maharashtra PSC has declared the final result for the post of Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Civil Judge Final Result 2020 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the marks obtained by the candidates in various round of selection process for the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) post.

All those candidates appeared for the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Mains Examination-2020/Interview can check their result available on the official website of MPSC -mpsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the Final Result/Recommendation list for the Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class Main Examination 2020. The PDF of the same is available on the official website. You can download the MPSC Civil Judge Final Result 2020 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download MPSC Civil Judge Final Result 2020 Check Steps

Visit the official website www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in Go to the RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS section available on the home page. Click the link Adv.No. 06/2021 Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class Main Examination 2020 - Final Result/Recommendation list displaying on the home page. After clicking the link, you will get the PDF of the desired result in a new window. Download and save the Result for your future reference.



Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam/interview for the above posts. Candidates can check their marks obtained and also their status for the recommendation for the post.

Commission has also released the Merit list for the Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class Main Examination 2020 on its official website.

You can download directly the MPSC Civil Judge Final Result/Merit List 2020 from the link given below.