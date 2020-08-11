MPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Out @mpsc.gov.in, Check Roll No

MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2020 Out Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the Prelims Result for the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Preliminary Examination-2020 on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Preliminary Examination-2020 exam can check their result available on the official website of MPSC -mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the final result for the Prelims Result for the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Preliminary Examination-2020 against Advertisement No. 1/2020. Candidates qualified in the Prelims Exam for the posts of Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Preliminary Examination-2020 will get the chance for the Main exam.

Commission has also released the Cut off marks for the various category for the Prelims Result for the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Preliminary Examination-2020. Candidates appeared in the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Preliminary Examination-2020 exam can check their Result and cut off marks on the official website. You can check the Result also with the direct link given below.



Download Process: MPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.)

Visit the official website www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

Go to the RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS section available on the home page.

Click the link Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate (F.C.) Preliminary Examination-2020- Result displaying on the home page.

After clicking the link, you will get the PDF of the desired result in a new window.

Download and save the Result for your future reference.

It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had earlier notified for the recruitment notification for the Civil Judge (Jr. Dn.) and Judicial Magistrate Examination-2020 on its official website.