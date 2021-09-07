MPSC Combined Answer Key 2020-21 Out @mpsc.gov.in: Download Maharashtra Prelims Subordinate Service Group B Exam PDF

MPSC Combined Answer Key has been released for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Combined Preliminary Exam 2020 on mpsc.gov.in. Check Download Link Her

MPSC Combined Answer Key 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the answer key of Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Combined Preliminary Exam 2020. Candidates can download MPSC Answer Key through MPSC website - mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Combined Answer Key Link is available below. Candidates who attended the MPSC Combined Service Exam on 04 September through the prescribed link:

MPSC Combined Answer Key Download Link 2021

MPSC Combined Answer Key Notice PDF

The commission has also provided the questions paper of the exam. The candidates can also download MPSC Combined Question Paper PDF below:

MPSC Combined Question Paper PDF

MPSC Combined Result shall be declared after considering all the objections. Those who qualify in the MPSC Combine Prelims will be called for mains exam.

The candidates are also invited to submit objection, if any, against any answer key. They can submit their objection within the given time limit. MPSC Combined Answer Key Objections are given in the PDF above.

A total of 806 candidates will be recruited through this exam. Out of total, 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer and 89 for State Tax Inspector under Subordinate Service.

How to Download MPSC Combined Answer Key for Group B ?

Go to official website - mpsc.gov.in

Click on ‘Advt.No. 05/2020 Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2020-Answer Key’ given under ‘Latest Updates’ Section

Download MPSC Combined Answer Key PDF

Check Answer