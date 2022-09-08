MPSC Forest Service Mains Exam 2021 Revised Dates (Released) at mpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the revised MPSC exam dates for the Forest Services Main Examination on its official website mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Forest Service Mains Revised Exam Schedule 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced revised MPSC exam dates for the Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2021 on its official website mpsc.gov.in. As per the new MPSC Timetable, MPSC Forest Service Mains Exam 2021 exam will now be held on 03 October 2022. Earlier the Forest Service Mains Exam exam was scheduled to be held on 24 September 2022.

All those candidates qualified for Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2021 can check the revised exam date for the same on the official website -mpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, MPSC has decided to conduct the Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2021on 03 October 2022. It is noted that earlier commission was to conduct the Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2021 on 24 September 2022 but not it has been revised.

Candidates who have qualified for the Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2021 round can check the revised schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

