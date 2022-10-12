MPSC Group B Answer Key 2022 (Out) @mpsc.gov.in: Download Prelims PDF Answer Sheet Here

MPSC Group B Answer Key 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the answer key of the prelims exam for Group B Posts on mpsc.gov.in. Download Here.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the answer keys of the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group-B Combined Preliminary Exam 2022. MPSC Group B Answer Key 2022 has been made in a PDF. The candidates can download MPSC Answer Key from the website of the commission i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

We have facilitated the MPSC Group B Answer Key Link in this article. The MPSC Group B Prelims exam was held on 08 October 2022 in Maharashtra. The candidates can also submit objections, if any, on the official website of the commission.

The candidates can check the details regarding the objection in the PDF link given below:

MPSC Group B Answer Key Notice

How to Download MPSC Group B Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the commission i.e.mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link ‘Advt No 053/2022 - Maharashtra Sub-Ordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 - First Answer Key’

Step 3: Download MPSC Group B Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check answers to the question paper

After analyzing all the objections, the commission will prepare the exam result. Selected candidates in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. MPSC Group B Mains Exam is scheduled for 31 December 2022.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will recruit the candidates for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, State Tax Inspector etc, under Group B. Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2022.